Preview: Spurs at Grizzlies

A pair of Western Conference contenders trying to regain some positive momentum square off Tuesday when the Memphis Grizzlies host the San Antonio Spurs. Both are coming off victories and hoping to turn around recent struggles. The Spurs have lost six of their last eight and haven’t won consecutive games in more than three weeks while the Grizzlies snapped a four-game skid with a 103-95 win at Miami on Saturday.

The Spurs again will be without point guard Tony Parker (hamstring) and defensive whiz Kawhi Leonard (hand), but they’re inching closer to full strength with guard Patty Mills having returned in Sunday’s 110-106 win over Houston after missing the first 31 games following shoulder surgery. “His energy, just his activity, it was contagious,” San Antonio forward Tim Duncan told reporters. “It was great for us. It brought a huge spark to the team.” The Grizzlies figure to get a similar spark when big man Zach Randolph returns to the lineup, but it might not be Tuesday — he is listed as questionable and expected to miss his fifth straight game with a knee injury.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), SportSouth (Memphis)

ABOUT THE SPURS (19-13): San Antonio has used 20 different starting lineups, and the current absences are big ones — Parker (16.2 points, 5.2 assists) is the team’s leading scorer and Leonard (15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds) is its top on-ball defender. With a back-to-back continuing against New Orleans on Wednesday, veterans Tim Duncan (16.1 points, 10.7 rebounds) and Manu Ginobili (12.9 points, 5.1 assists) are likely to get one of the two nights off.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (22-8): The absence of Randolph (16.1 points, 11.4 rebounds), who went through shooting drills Monday but isn’t expected to play against the Spurs, minimizes Memphis’ greatest strength, which is its powerful play in the paint. Center Marc Gasol (20.2 points, 8.2 rebounds) can still do some damage inside and is one of the league’s best post defenders, but the Grizzlies have to look to their guards for more offense with Randolph sidelined. Point guard Mike Conley (17.9 points, six assists) led the way with 24 points Saturday and has scored in double figures in 16 straight games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have lost three straight road games overall but have won in their last three trips to Memphis.

2. Duncan has 813 career double-doubles, one behind Karl Malone for fifth all-time.

3. Gasol has scored 20 or more points 17 times this season, matching his career-high set in 2012-13.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 101, Spurs 98