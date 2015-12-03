Preview: Spurs at Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs are coming off their top defensive effort of the season and look for their 13th victory in 15 games when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. San Antonio limited Milwaukee to 70 points in Wednesday’s easy 25-point victory and have held seven straight foes to 92 or fewer points.

Veteran power forward Tim Duncan matched his season high with 16 points and also collected 10 rebounds in the win over the Bucks. Duncan is a secondary scoring option as he nears the end of his stellar career and has reached double digits 11 times this season. Memphis has overcome a shaky start to record eight wins in the past 10 games, including Tuesday’s 113-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Center Marc Gasol scored a career-high 38 points and knocked down all 16 of his career-high free-throw attempts.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT, FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE SPURS (15-4): No San Antonio player saw more than 25 minutes of action against Milwaukee in the front end of the back-to-back. Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored just six points for his second single-digit outing in four games but contributed a season-best five blocked shots as part of an effort in which the Spurs held the Bucks to 33.8 percent from the field. “We obviously have a good defensive system and we try to do the same thing every night,” Spurs reserve forward David West said after the contest. “Having that sort of consistency helps us. If we are not making shots, the defense is always there.”

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (11-8): The big game by Gasol marked only his third 20-point outing of the campaign. In fact, Gasol averaged just 11.2 points over the previous five games and made it a mission to improve upon his aggressiveness, and his teammates were pleased with the results. “When big fella is playing like that with his back to the basket and being physical, he’s dominant,” power forward Zach Randolph told reporters. “That’s what we need.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Spurs SF Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points in a 92-82 home victory over the Grizzlies on Nov. 21.

2. San Antonio SG Danny Green is just 11-of-39 shooting over the past five games.

3. Memphis is making a league-best 84 percent of its free throws, which rates ahead of the NBA record 83.2 percent set by the 1989-90 Boston Celtics.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 91, Spurs 88