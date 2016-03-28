Preview: Spurs at Grizzlies

The San Antonio Spurs have given up on chasing down the Golden State Warriors and are more intent on being fresh for the postseason as they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. San Antonio didn’t even bring its top five players to Oklahoma City on Saturday and ended up suffering a 111-92 road loss.

All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) is expected to miss his third consecutive game but center Tim Duncan, All-Star power forward LaMarcus Aldridge and guards Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili should be fit for action after being rested against the Thunder. The Spurs have won eight of their last 10 games and veteran power forward David West didn’t want excuses to be part of the equation when discussing the defeat in Oklahoma City. “I mean, we are professional, so we are going to give the effort,” West told reporters. “When you are down a few guys like we are in a game like this against a high-caliber opponent, you almost have to be mistake free to give yourself a chance.” Memphis understands being shorthanded and it lost 110-104 to the Spurs on Friday when it was missing point guard Mike Conley (Achilles) and power forward Zach Randolph (ankle), and the club won’t see standout center Marc Gasol (foot) again this season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE SPURS (61-12): It’s unclear when Leonard will return to the lineup and there is no urgency to push the situation with San Antonio already assured of finishing at least second in the Western Conference. Second-year pro Kyle Anderson has started the past two games and is getting much-needed minutes, and coach Gregg Popovich is evaluating him closely to determine how much he can be counted on in the postseason. Backup center Boban Marjanovic also is getting a chance to play himself into a playoff role and had 13 points while starting in place of Duncan against Oklahoma City after recently scoring a career-best 19 off the bench against Miami.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (41-32): Swingman Lance Stephenson has become a leading offensive option due to all the injuries and he is averaging 19.4 points over his last eight games. Stephenson, who had 17 points against the Spurs on Friday, isn’t always the easiest player to deal with and coach Dave Joerger is trying to give Stephenson “freedom within some parameters” to get the most out of him. “This city enjoys the way he plays,” Joerger told reporters. “He plays with a lot of heart and a lot of passion. Where would we be without him? That’s probably not a very happy place.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs are 3-0 against the Grizzlies this season and have won the past four meetings.

2. Recently signed PG Jordan Farmar is averaging 10.3 points in three games since joining Memphis.

3. Aldridge has 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting and collected 12 rebounds in Friday’s win over Memphis.

PREDICTION: Spurs 102, Grizzlies 96