Preview: Spurs at Grizzlies

The second-seeded San Antonio Spurs look to complete a four-game sweep of Memphis when they visit the Grizzlies on Sunday. San Antonio rolled to easy victories in the first two games and swatted aside Memphis’ determined effort in Game 3 while posting a 96-87 victory.

Spurs All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard had a monster outing in Game 3 as he made six 3-pointers and had 32 points, seven rebounds, five blocked shots and four steals. “Kawhi Leonard’s got to be one of the top two, top three, players in the league at both ends,” Memphis forward Zach Randolph told reporters. “That kid is the silent assassin.” Randolph was quieted by the San Antonio defense in the first two games but delivered a better effort in Game 3 with 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Grizzlies don’t figure to lay down as they aim to avoid the sweep. “They’re going to fight until the end, so we’ve got to come out Sunday even more physical and more intense and match their energy,” said Spurs small forward Danny Green, “because we know they’ll come out with more than they did (Friday).”

ABOUT THE SPURS: Leonard is averaging 21.7 points in the series but is making an even bigger impact on the defensive end with averages of 3.3 steals and three blocked shots. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has altered numerous other Memphis shots and has repeatedly jammed up passing lanes to highlight San Antonio’s defensive prowess. All-Star power forward LaMarcus Aldridge has scored in double digits in all three games but hasn’t had a big outing while averaging 14.3 points.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES: Memphis is averaging just 76.3 points and shooting 37.7 percent from the field in the series and only Randolph (12.3) and veteran swingman Vince Carter (10.3) are averaging in double digits. The Grizzlies went to a smaller lineup for most of Game 3 and that alignment included Randolph at center and Matt Barnes playing power forward in an attempt to improve the offensive efficiency. Randolph is shooting just 33.3 percent in the series and Barnes’ accuracy has been even worse - 30.3 while averaging 9.3 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. A Spurs’ victory in Game 4 would give coach Gregg Popovich nine playoff sweeps in a seven-game series - breaking the record he shares with Phil Jackson.

2. Memphis rookie F Jarell Martin (foot) missed Game 3 and will undergo season-ending surgery.

3. San Antonio PG Tony Parker is averaging four points on 4-of-17 shooting over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 106, Grizzlies 88