Aldridge scores 31 as Spurs trounce Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- LaMarcus Aldridge did not travel with the Spurs to Oklahoma City for San Antonio’s game there on Saturday. Coach Gregg Popovich decreed a night of rest for the forward.

Aldridge was refreshed when returning to action Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 31 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and leading the Spurs to a 101-87 victory at FedExForum.

“I felt better,” Aldridge said. “More energized.”

This was Aldridge’s turn to be the front man, and he was just that, finishing 11-for-16 from the floor and 9-for-11 at the foul line. He also had three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes.

The Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard (quad contusion), and they rested Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, just as they did against Oklahoma City.

“He steps forward every night,” guard Patty Mills (17 points with four assists off the bench) said of Aldridge. “He steps forward when no one rests as well.”

It was also a good night for San Antonio second-year man Kyle Anderson, who finished with 13 points, a season-high seven assists and a season-best four steals. Popovich has said games such as this are an opportunity for less experienced players to make their case to be a bigger part of things in the postseason.

“My whole goal for this season has been to try to get minutes in the playoffs,” Anderson said.

After losing to the Thunder, San Antonio (62-12) managed to avoid what would have been their first consecutive defeats this season.

“We just stay in the moment,” Aldridge said.

Veteran Vince Carter paced injury-depleted Memphis with 14 points off the bench. The Grizzlies (41-33) lost their third straight game while falling to 3-7 over their past 10 games. Forward JaMychal Green finished with 12 points, and Matt Barnes scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

The Grizzlies dug an early hole and trailed by as many as 16 in the first quarter when Lance Stephenson and Barnes combined for seven turnovers. Stephenson made four of the giveaways and lost the ball over and over as he tried to force drives into the paint.

“He had a tough game in general,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said of Stephenson, who finished with four points on 2-for-8 shooting while compiling six turnovers. “They just sat back and waited for him because he’s going to come to you. You try to get a shot and the jumper to fall to make them play you a little bit, and it hurt them at their place (last Friday), but they were keyed into him.”

Up by eight points at halftime, the Spurs stretched the margin to 81-68 through three quarters. They led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs shot 51.4 percent from the floor and made five of 15 from 3-point range. Memphis shot 39.8 percent from the field and hit on six of 19 from long distance (31.6 percent).

“We played good D,” Popovich said.

San Antonio had more points in the paint, 46-36, and posted a 43-39 edge on the glass.

The Spurs swept the season series from the Grizzlies 4-0.

Three of the 11 players who appeared for Memphis on Monday night are on 10-day contracts, and one, guard Jordan Farmar (nine points), started the game. No one played as many as 30 minutes.

“We tried to even the minutes out a little so everybody could find some life,” Joerger said.

Carter played 21 minutes and also spent a lot of time playing coach on the floor.

“We have a lot of guys learning in the fire,” he said.

NOTES: San Antonio F Kawhi Leonard again sat out with a right quad contusion, and Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker were all rested and didn’t make the trip to Memphis. “It’s all based on the schedule and how many minutes they’ve played,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Three in four nights; back-to-backs -- it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We don’t pick games out.” ... Memphis PF Zach Randolph missed his second straight game with a right ankle sprain. ... So far, the Grizzlies have used 27 different players this season. That ties them with the 1996-97 Dallas Mavericks, who finished 24-58, for the most in league history. ... Popovich, speaking on how the Grizzlies have battled despite injuries, said: “They’ve been magnificent. The coaching staff deserves huge credit for keeping them together.” ... The Spurs entered Monday’s game leading the NBA in both field-goal percentage and fewest points allowed per game.