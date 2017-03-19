Grizzlies pace and space their way past Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The offseason introduction of pace-and-space basketball is complementing the Memphis Grizzlies' traditional grit-and-grind approach.

Without the team's newfound reliance on spacing the floor and embracing the 3-point shot, the Grizzlies likely would not have defeated the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, 104-96.

The Spurs outshot the Grizzlies 44 to 42 percent and won the battle on the boards 42-35, but Memphis used its long-range shooting to get a win over the team with the league's best defensive rating and its second-best overall record.

San Antonio was attempting to beat a 28th different team this season, but was unable to handle the combination of grit-and-grind and pace-and-space the Grizzlies employ under first-year coach David Fizdale. Memphis made 13 of its 30 3s (43.3 percent), while the Spurs struggled from long range (9 of 28 for 32.1 percent).

"The 3-ball for us is critical," Fizdale said. "We may not always outshoot people from (3-point range), but if we can just keep it close that gives us a chance.

"As soon as we start thinking that all of a sudden we're going to go back to grinding people, to bully ball ... twos for threes are not going to work out. That does not work anymore."

Mike Conley scored 19 points, Zach Randolph added 18 and Marc Gasol finished with 16 as the Grizzlies extended their winning streak to four games. Conley and reserve Troy Daniels led the team by making 3 of 6 shots from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies have made 650 3-pointers this season, breaking the franchise mark of 620 set during the 2007-08 season.

"Coach told us we were going to shoot more 3s this season, and that our bigs were going to shoot more 3s and create more space," Conley said. "We just had to jump all in."

Gasol made one 3-pointer to increase his season total to 95. He had only 12 in his first eight NBA seasons.

"The 3-pointer, nowadays, is so important," Gasol said. "It's kind of like a solution to many problems."

The Grizzlies (40-30) led for all but 48 seconds in the second half to hand the Spurs (52-16) their ninth road loss this season. San Antonio, which had won 11 of its previous 13 games, got 22 points from Kawhi Leonard and 21 from LaMarcus Aldridge.

Memphis led 44-43 entering the third quarter and built a seven-point lead midway through the period after JaMychal Green went on an eight-point scoring spree that included one of his two 3s.

But the Grizzlies were ahead only 75-73 entering the fourth quarter.

Much like he did in the first quarter, Randolph went on a personal scoring run (seven straight points) and the Grizzlies were up 87-78 with eight minutes left.

The Spurs cut the Memphis advantage to three on several occasions, but could get no closer. The Grizzlies built an 11-point lead with 2:30 left when Gasol drove the lane for a layup and completed the three-point play for a 98-87 margin.

"We made too many mistakes to win the basketball game," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "We have to be sharper in execution both offensively and defensively. We didn't look like we were in great sync and I thought they played very well."

Spurs center Pau Gasol, Marc's brother, said the Grizzlies "presented some challenges."

"They are one of the better defensive teams in the league and they put pressure on you," he said. "They play physical."

The Grizzlies led, 29-18, after the first quarter, getting nine points from Randolph in the final four minutes to go up by double digits.

San Antonio erased the deficit to open the second quarter by scoring 11 straight points, trying the game at 29 on a fast break dunk by Dewayne Dedmon.

Neither team created much separation the remainder of the quarter, although the Grizzlies built a four-point lead at 42-38 late in the period on a Tony Allen putback.

Leonard's 19-foot jumper at the halftime buzzer trimmed the Memphis lead to 44-43.

NOTES: The Grizzlies signed G/F Wayne Selden Jr. to a multi-year contract for the rest of the season Saturday. Selden was in the team's training camp earlier this season and had been playing for the Iowa Energy, the Grizzlies' NBA Development League affiliate. He averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 35 games for Iowa. To make room on the roster, the Grizzlies waived G Toney Douglas, who had appeared in 24 games as a reserve and averaged 4.9 points. ... The Spurs have gone 16-5 since dropping back-to-back games Jan. 27 and 29 to the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks. Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies was the second time they've lost back-to-back games since late January. ... In another roster move, the Grizzles recalled C Deyonta Davis from the Iowa Energy. Davis was averaging 10.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Energy. ... F Kawhi Leonard finished in double figures for the 95th straight game, the longest streak by a Spur since David Robinson's streak ended at 157 games in 1996.