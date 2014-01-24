Preview: Spurs at Hawks

The San Antonio Spurs’ injury list is becoming a growing concern as they begin a challenging three-game road trip at Atlanta on Friday. San Antonio lost defensive whiz Kawhi Leonard to a broken finger during Wednesday’s 111-105 home loss to Oklahoma City, an injury the Spurs can hardly afford with center Tiago Splitter (sprained shoulder) and guard Danny Green (broken finger) already sidelined. The Hawks look to improve on their 15-6 home mark as they aim for their third straight victory.

Kevin Durant torched the Spurs for 36 points and Reggie Jackson matched a career high with 27, a reflection of San Antonio’s weakened defense. The Hawks don’t have anyone as dynamic as Durant at the offensive end but forward Paul Millsap has been a force and stuffed the stat sheet in Thursday’s 112-109 win at Orlando, racking up 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, five blocks and three steals. “I wish they could put a leadership column on the stat sheet,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters. “When we got down, Paul was the one that pulled them together. All the other stuff is great — we appreciate the rebounds and the blocks — but I think it’s his leadership and I think our group needs that going forward.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN South (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE SPURS (32-10): In addition to the mounting list of key players relegated to street clothes, leading scorer Tony Parker (18.4 points, 6.3 assists) is playing through a painful bruised shin and reserve forward Matt Bonner is adjusting to a protective mask he has to wear after breaking his nose last week against Portland. “It’s tough,” forward Tim Duncan told reporters. “We’re dropping like flies right now.” Duncan (14.5 points, 9.8 rebounds) and fellow veteran Manu Ginobili (12.6 points, 4.6 assists) are among the few healthy Spurs and will need to play more minutes than San Antonio might prefer until some of the supporting cast returns.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (22-19): Millsap, whom teammate Jeff Teague nicknamed “Do-It-All Paul,” has averaged 19.7 points and 8.1 rebounds since center Al Horford — the team’s leading scorer and rebounder at the time — went down with a torn pectoral muscle. He isn’t the only big man stepping up, as rookie Pero Antic has grown into his new starting role, putting up 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds in eight starts, but will miss two to four weeks with a stress fracture in his right ankle. Atlanta has more injury concerns as DeMarre Carroll, who has become one of the team’s top defenders, left in the third quarter against Orlando with a sore hamstring and is day-to-day.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta SF Kyle Korver has extended his NBA-record streak of consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer to 110.

2. The Spurs are 15-3 on the road — including a 5-0 mark against Eastern Conference teams — and have won five straight away from home dating to Dec. 18.

3. The Hawks have gone 68-of-73 from the foul line over the past three games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 98, Spurs 96