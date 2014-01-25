FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spurs 105, Hawks 79
January 25, 2014 / 3:17 AM / 4 years ago

Spurs 105, Hawks 79

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Spurs 105, Hawks 79: Boris Diaw scored a season-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting as San Antonio rolled to its sixth straight road win.

Patty Mills scored all 18 of his points on 3-pointers and Tim Duncan tallied 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Spurs, who were 11-of-18 from outside the arc. Tony Parker contributed 11 points and seven assists as San Antonio improved to 16-3 away from home.

Paul Millsap led the Hawks with 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals but struggled to 6-for-17 shooting as Atlanta hit only 38.2 percent from the field and set season lows for scoring in a half (34) and game. Louis Williams chipped in 12 points and seven assists and Mike Scott scored 10 off the bench for Atlanta.

Already down a pair of starters in DeMarre Carroll (hamstring) and Pero Antic (ankle), the Hawks lost point guard Jeff Teague to a sprained ankle with 4:51 left in the second quarter, but Atlanta was already in deep trouble by then. The Hawks went 6-for-20 with nine turnovers in the first quarter and were down 27-14 after one and 55-34 at halftime.

San Antonio kept adding to the lead in the third quarter, which Diaw capped with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for an 84-56 advantage. Both teams emptied the end of their bench in the fourth quarter and the Hawks managed a 13-2 run in the final minutes to make the score slightly more respectable.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hawks SG Kyle Korver extended his NBA-record streak to 111 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer. … Antic was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right ankle and is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks. … The Spurs held a whopping 54-36 edge on the boards.

