Splitter leads Spurs over Hawks

ATLANTA -- It looks like San Antonio Spurs center Triago Splitter is getting healthy just in time for the playoffs.

The 6-foot-11 Brazilian has been slow to return from a back injury that cost him the entire preseason and helped limit him to 45 games. But Sunday, Splitter scored a season-high 23 points, added eight rebounds, and was instrumental in helping the Spurs to a 114-95 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

“It’s taken him the whole year to get back in shape and get over the injuries,” San Antonio coach Greg Popovich said. “The last couple weeks he’s gotten back to who he was for us last year.”

Splittler scored 18 against Boston on Friday to establish a season high. He’s scored in double figures in four of the last five games. He averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds last year. This season, he’s averaging 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds.

“They got the ball in the paint,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Splittler had a heckuva game.”

Related Coverage Preview: Spurs at Hawks

The Spurs (44-25) also got 20 points and 10 rebounds from forward Kawhi Leonard and 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four blocks from forward Tim Duncan in sweeping the season series against the East-leading Hawks.

Atlanta (53-17) was led by forward Paul Millsap with 22 points and seven rebounds, and guard Dennis Schroder added 18 points and eight rebounds. Forward DeMarre Carroll scored 12 points and forward Pero Antic scored 11.

Popovich praised the effort of Leonard, who scored 20 or more in three of the last six games and upped his season average to a team-leading 15.9 points.

“He’s grown as a player,” Popovich said. “He deserves it. He works in an unstoppable manner before and after practice. He’s starting to find people. He’s not just a scorer. He’s looking for teammates and is playing a complete game. He’s a fine player and getting better.”

San Antonio also got 17 points from center Boris Diaw, all in the second half, and 13 from guard Marco Belinelli, all in the first half.

San Antonio won its last nine games against Atlanta and has won the last four meetings in Philips Arena.

“San Antonio was very good today,” Budenholzer said. “They did a lot of things at a high level and we didn’t match that today.”

Budenholzer wasn’t ready to panic now that Atlanta has lost three straight games for the first time this season. The Hawks dropped games at Golden State and Oklahoma City on the end of a six-game road trip.

“The last three games the way teams have been able to get free and get shots is a concern,” he said. “It’s a lot of little things and it probably starts with better individual defense. I’d be more concerned if we hadn’t shown an ability to do it most of the year.”

San Antonio jumped on Atlanta right away in the first period. The Spurs raced to a 20-point lead on a basket by Leonard with 4:04 left that made it 26-6. San Antonio led 26-13 after one quarter, having held Atlanta to its lowest first-quarter total of the season.

Atlanta gamely tried to get back into the game in the second quarter. The Hawks pulled within 13 points on five different occasions, the final time with 3:01 left. Each time Atlanta appeared to be gathering momentum, the Spurs had an answer. Twice it was Spittler who responded with a basket, and the Spurs led 59-41 at halftime.

The Spurs continued to pour it on in the third quarter. They stretched the lead to 21 points on a basket by Duncan, which led to Budenholzer picking up a technical foul. San Antonio went up 25 on another Duncan basket with 9:19 left, and Budenholzer was hit with another technical foul and an ejection when he protested a no-call on an Al Horford miss.

NOTES: Atlanta G Kyle Korver returned to the lineup after missing three games with a broken nose. Korver was injured March 15 when he took an elbow to the face during a game against the Lakers. He had a surgical procedure and will wear a protective mask for an unspecified time. ... San Antonio C Aron Baynes left the game in the first half with a right ankle sprain and did not return. ... Atlanta F Mike Scott will be out 2-4 weeks with a sprained left toe, not an acute fracture as originally thought. ... The Hawks are still without F Thabo Sefolosha (right calf strain). ... Inactive for San Antonio on Sunday were G Manu Ginobili (sprained right ankle) and F Jeff Ayres. Ginobili injured his ankle by stepping on the foot of Minnesota C Gorgui Dieng and could play again as soon as Tuesday against Dallas. ... Longtime Hawks broadcaster Steve Holman will be recognized by the Georgia State House of Representatives on Monday. Holman has never missed a broadcast in almost 2,500 games. ... Atlanta plays again on Wednesday at Orlando. San Antonio returns home on Tuesday to play Dallas.