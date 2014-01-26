Preview: Spurs at Heat

What might have been an intriguing rematch of last season’s NBA Finals has lost some luster as the San Antonio Spurs head to Miami missing several key players for their showdown with the Heat. The Spurs are down three starters — center Tiago Splitter (shoulder), forward Kawhi Leonard (finger) and guard Danny Green (finger) — but still managed a 105-79 win at Atlanta on Friday to open their three-game road trip. The Heat have won four straight regular-season meetings with San Antonio.

The Heat also have been short-handed recently with star guard Dwyane Wade missing the past four contests because of his ailing knees, but Wade is expected to play against the Spurs, allowing Ray Allen to move back to a reserve role. “It’s a luxury to have the group that we have, to be able to rely on other guys when we have some of our big guys out,” Heat star LeBron James told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “With D-Wade being out for a period of time, to be able to have a Hall of Famer backing him up … it definitely helps us.” Miami has won four straight at home, where it boasts an 18-3 record and has won seven of its eight matchups with Western Conference opponents, while San Antonio is 6-0 on the road against Eastern Conference teams.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ABC

ABOUT THE SPURS (33-10): San Antonio has reeled off a season-high six-game road winning streak since its last defeat away from home Dec. 16 against the Los Angeles Clippers. The streak survived a trip to Atlanta on Friday as reserves Boris Diaw (21 points) and Patty Mills (18) were the unlikely stars. ”We’ve got big shoes to fill until everyone gets back, Mills told reporters. “Guys go down and we have to stick to the game plan.”

ABOUT THE HEAT (31-12): Miami has won four of five following a season-high three-game losing streak and remains entrenched in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference. With Wade sidelined, Chris Bosh has been the No. 2 option behind James (26.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists) and the big man poured in 31 points in Thursday’s 109-102 win over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. The Heat nonetheless will welcome Wade’s return — they’re 24-6 when he plays and 7-6 without him.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. James has scored in double figures in 537 consecutive games, the fourth-longest streak in NBA history.

2. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is tied with Red Auerbach for 10th place all-time with 938 wins.

3. Miami is 25-1 when holding opponents under 100 points.

PREDICTION: Heat 107, Spurs 101