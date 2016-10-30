Preview: Spurs at Heat

The Miami Heat laid an egg in their home opener and will have a chance for redemption in front of their own fans when they continue a three-game homestand against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. After toppling the Orlando Magic on the road to begin the season, the Heat blew a 19-point second-half lead in a 97-91 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday in their first home game without Dwyane Wade since 2002.

Hassan Whiteside had 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead Miami but he needed four stitches to close a cut on his left elbow. The other four Miami starters combined to shoot 15-of-47 from the field and the hosts had 20 turnovers while forcing just eight. The Heat have lost five straight against the Spurs - including two last season by an average of 21 points - and will be facing a San Antonio team that has carved up its first three opponents by an average of 18.7. While resting veterans Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, the Spurs rolled to a 98-79 win over New Orleans on Saturday at home.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN Sun (Miami)

ABOUT THE SPURS (3-0): Kawhi Leonard's remarkable start to the season continued in the rout of the Pelicans, as he scored 16 of his 20 points in the third quarter. The sixth-year pro is averaging 28.3 points on 50 percent shooting while hitting all 28 of his free throws and turning the ball over three times in 95 minutes. Guard Danny Green (quad) remains sidelined with a quad injury that is expected to keep him out of action for another two weeks.

ABOUT THE HEAT (1-1): Miami took 81 shots inside the arc in its win over Orlando but just 52 against Charlotte, compared to 34 from long distance, which was more than any they took in a game all last season. Josh Richardson, who emerged as a solid perimeter threat as a rookie in 2015-16, has yet to play due to a knee issue and veteran Wayne Ellington has also missed the first two games with a quad contusion. Whiteside, who expects to play despite swelling in the elbow, is averaging 19 points, 14.5 rebounds and three blocks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Heat G Goran Dragic is averaging nine points in 23 career games against the Spurs, his lowest mark against any opponent.

2. San Antonio has held opponents to a 22.6 percent shooting from 3-point range.

3. Whiteside needs two blocked shots to become the fifth player in franchise history with 400.

PREDICTION: Spurs 101, Heat 98