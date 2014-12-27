Davis, Pelicans leave Spurs searching for answers

NEW ORLEANS -- The San Antonio Spurs have suffered through arid stretches before, but Friday night’s 97-90 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center has the reigning NBA champions frantically searching for an emergency oasis somewhere over the next sand dune.

Unfortunately for coach Gregg Popovich, what he saw was no hallucination after San Antonio’s sixth loss in seven games.

The latest loss featured 17 turnovers, one offensive rebound and a heaping helping of Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, who punctuated his third-season joyride through the NBA with monster night that again left scorch marks on the stats sheet.

Davis had 22 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots, including three in four San Antonio possessions in a critical 90-second stretch of the third quarter.

“He’s a wonderful player,” Popovich said of Davis, who made three consecutive mid-range jumpers and then blocked the shots of guard Manu Ginobili, forward Boris Diaw and forward Tim Duncan in a 10-point, four-block quarter that extended the Pelicans’ lead to 70-64. “He’s an MVP candidate. He’s blossomed. We challenged him four times in a row, unwisely, and he drilled it into the seats four times in a row. Not our smartest moves, I would say.”

Davis’ defensive prowess, a function of athleticism and timing, gave Coach Monty Williams the kind of thrill he values because of the effort and energy it showcased. Williams said he had thrown down the challenge to his players during a third-quarter timeout.

“We had just talked in the timeout, and we were a bit slow, sluggish, lethargic,” Williams said. “I just told the guys on the floor, ‘Don’t wait for somebody to do it. One of you guys go do it. Just play with great energy.’ And after that, he started blocking shots, rebounding, running the floor. But that’s who he is. Most of his points come from hard work.”

Davis usually shows little emotion on the court, but he scarcely contained himself after gobbling up a layup attempt by Duncan and forcing a jump ball. He turned his head to the sellout crowd, pumped his fist and let go with a ferocious scream.

“Coach told us, ‘We need someone to go out on the floor and just bring their energy. Don’t wait for nobody else to do it. You just go out and do it yourself,'” Davis said. “It just happened I was trying to make a stand on defense. All that happened, and we had a nice little crowd. I just wanted to get them into it and started getting everybody into it, and we had that spark.”

Forward Ryan Anderson came off the bench to match Davis with 22 points. Anderson’s 20-footer from the right wing gave New Orleans an 81-72, and the Pelicans built a 12-point lead with 5:26 left.

Anderson said the entire team was fueled by Davis’ defense.

“The crowd was energized, we get energized,” Anderson said. “When you see that kind of effort from a player especially your best player, it rubs off. You want to give that same heart and that same effort. That was an incredible stretch right there. You don’t see that very often.”

Even with Davis on the bench at the start of the fourth quarter, the Pelicans forced the Spurs into six empty possessions -- including three turnovers -- in a 9-2 spurt to take an 83-72 lead with 6:45 left. The Pelicans also got 15 points and seven assists from point guard Jrue Holiday, 12 points from reserve guard Austin Rivers and 11 from guard Tyreke Evans.

The Spurs (18-13) were led by 20 points each by Duncan and point guard Cory Joseph, but they hurt their cause with 17 turnovers. They missed starting point guard Tony Parker, who sat out with a sore left hamstring.

“It’s not an excuse, but because we have been missing some key players, we have to overuse others,” Ginobili said. “It’s not easy playing teams that are younger and more athletic than us. Nobody said it would be easy. When you add all of that together, you get this situation.”

This was the first time in franchise history that the Pelicans have won consecutive games against the Spurs. New Orleans defeated San Antonio 100-99 on the road on Nov. 9.

NOTES: San Antonio rested PG Tony Parker (strained left hamstring), F Kawhi Leonard (bruised right hand) and PG Patty Mills (right shoulder). “Every time (Parker) thinks it’s back, he feels something,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “I‘m just going to sit him and give it time.” ... Pelicans coach Monty Williams said F Anthony Davis has to learn to expect tough defensive treatment. “I thought the last game (a 96-84 loss to the Indiana Pacers) it kind of got to him a little bit because he couldn’t get a shot off without people hitting below his waist,” Williams said. “But that’s something all the good players go through. You learn how to play through it.” ... Williams believes the paint-oriented Pelicans will draw more fouls if they win more games. “I do think our guys at times should get to the line more with the physical play that they deal with when they go to the basket,” Williams said. “The more you win, somehow it translates into all that other stuff.”