Davis, Pelicans power past Spurs to make playoffs

NEW ORLEANS -- He arrived.

And, more important, so did the New Orleans Pelicans.

Left for dead two months ago when they limped in and out of the All-Star break, the New Orleans Pelicans needed a monster performance from forward Anthony Davis to snap the defending NBA champion San Antonio Spurs’ 11-game winning streak and earn a playoff berth for the first time in four seasons.

Davis, a third-year All-Star, delivered with a stunning 31-point, 13-rebound, three-block performance that powered the Pelicans to a 108-103 victory over the Spurs and the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference on Wednesday night before a sellout crowd of 18,524 in the Smoothie King Center.

“I like the fact that we went to A.D. down the stretch and he came through on both ends of the floor,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said of Davis, who hit a pair of 15-foot jumpers, made four free throws, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots in the final 5:55. “(He was) shooting the ball. The blocked shot he had on (forward) Boris (Diaw with 30 seconds left) was phenomenal. It was just a great moment.”

Guard Tyreke Evans added 19 points and 11 assists for New Orleans.

The Pelicans’ eighth victory in their final 11 games raised their season record to 45-37. Even though New Orleans and Oklahoma City finished with identical records, the Pelicans earned the final playoff spot in the West based on a 3-1 head-to-head edge over the Thunder.

The Pelicans will open the playoffs against the top-seeded Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday.

”We knew we had to come out with a lot of energy, a lot of juice,“ Davis said. ”We been through adversity all year, and we made it. We made the playoffs and reached our goal, but we know it’s not over.

“(The Warriors are) a tough team. They got probably the best two shooters in the league in Klay (Thompson) and Steph (Curry). We think we match up well against them. We beat them before here, and we know what they’re going to do. It’s all a game of heart, now. It’s who wants it more.”

The Spurs finished the season 55-27, a game behind the Houston Rockets for the Southwest Division title. A win would have given the Spurs a No. 2 seed. Instead they will be seeded sixth in the Western Conference and will open the postseason against the third-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

In taking a 63-47 lead into intermission, the Pelicans made 28 of 46 from the field (61 percent), including three of five from long range. Davis led the Pelicans with 16 first-half points and five rebounds, and the only negative was three early turnovers in which he showed a case of nerves.

The 63 points were the most allowed by the Spurs in any half this season.

“The first half was the worst half we have played in a long time,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “We have had a great run, and I thought the Pelicans were on fire. They were committed. They were playing hard. They had a lot to play for, and it showed. I didn’t think our discipline was very good the first half, giving up 63 points.”

The Pelicans led 79-61 late in the third quarter, but San Antonio used a 13-3 run -- with eight points coming from reserve guard Patty Mills -- to cut the deficit to 82-74 with 11:48 left.

The Spurs worked the margin down to 85-80 when they intentionally fouled center Omer Asik, a 59 percent foul shooter, on three consecutive New Orleans possessions. Asik made three of six from the line, allowing San Antonio to keep pace, 88-83.

However, Pelicans guard Eric Gordon dribbled past Marco Belinelli for an easy layup, Evans hit a driving layup on the right side and Davis nailed two free throws to give New Orleans a 94-83 lead with 5:55 left.

The Spurs were led by guard Tony Parker with 23 points and Diaw with 20.

“New Orleans played great, and we played awful in the first half,” said San Antonio forward Tim Duncan, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds. “(Allowing) 60-some-odd points in the first half is just not the way we play basketball.”

Williams said he is enjoying the ride, watching Davis fulfill his incredible potential. The coach also trying to stay out of the way and let his star blossom before his eyes.

“It’s fun, but it’s a lot of responsibility,” Williams said. “(Popovich) told me something a long time ago -- ‘You don’t want to mess it up.’ When you have a player like A.D., you want make sure you give him a chance to be great. And that’s what we’ve tried to do here. But at the same time, there’s a lot of pressure with that. I want to make sure that when I‘m older I can look back and say I had guys like A.D. and everybody I coached and I gave them everything I had.”

NOTES: San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, who has made a habit of resting players even in important games, said he could not afford that luxury with the No. 2 seed in the West on the line. “I wish they were sitting, to be honest with you,” he said. “I wish the game didn’t mean anything for us or for (Pelicans coach) Monty (Williams), or I’d be resting guys without a doubt.” ... Asked if he had zeroed in on any potential playoff opponents despite the playoff picture being so muddled, Popovich said before the game: “We’ll worry about who we’re going to play tomorrow. I won’t think about that until then.” ... Williams said of the team fighting for its first playoff spot since 2010-11: “This game is different -- the magnitude of what it means for our team, our organization. Sometimes it’s hard to describe. We’ve embraced that.”