Pelicans knock off Spurs

NEW ORLEANS -- It was one of those crazy games that forces NBA junkies to scratch their heads and Las Vegas bookies to order another drink.

The injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans, a team with the NBA’s second-worst record, came into Friday night’s game at the Smoothie King Center as overwhelming underdogs against the 9-2 San Antonio Spurs, winners of six straight.

But forward Ryan Anderson scored a game-high 30 points, including 6-of-11 shooting on 3-point attempts, and forward Anthony Davis added 20 points and 18 rebounds to power the Pelicans to a 104-90 upset victory.

For a team with a 2-11 record, the victory couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It was our best game by far,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, who could sense his team playing more cohesively during the last week despite its five-game losing streak.

“It’s our first kind of complete game this season. We made good decisions. We played at a pace we needed to play at. I told the guys this is something we’ve got to build on.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who lit into his players during a second-quarter timeout after Anderson nailed an open 3-pointer from the right wing, had an obviously different perspective.

Popovich watched Pelicans reserve point guard Ish Smith, a journeyman in six NBA seasons, repeatedly break down the San Antonio defense with aggressive drives to the basket and snap passes out to the perimeter.

Smith scored a season-high 17 points and had 13 assists with just two turnovers.

“Nobody stayed in front of him,” Popovich said. “That penetration killed us. If you allow that much penetration, it just leaves everybody else open. Everybody’s helping and guys are open for threes.”

Smith said, “That’s a heck of a team. Whenever you can beat the champs like that, it feels pretty good. I just saw gaps and tried to explore them. Coach just wanted me to stay aggressive.”

The Pelicans led 78-74 after three quarters and just 83-82 when guard Tony Parker hit a fallback jumper with 10:10 left. But the Pelicans went on a 17-6 run, sparked by Davis’ seven points, to take a 100-88 lead.

In the midst of that fourth-quarter surge, Davis blocked Lamar Aldridge’s 15-foot jumper, chased down the ball and hurled it into Aldridge’s legs while falling into the front-row seats. The hustle play gave the Pelicans possession, and Davis’ windmill punch to the crowd showed how important the play was to him.

“Basketball is a game of plays,” said Davis, who scored 16 second-half points. “Certain plays each game can make a difference. Before he shot the ball, I felt I was in good position to block it. Even if I didn‘t, I would have forced a quick shot. These plays can fire up the crowd and change the outcome of games.”

The Spurs were led by forward Kawhi Leonard with 22 points and Aldridge with 20. Popovich pulled his starters with 2:40 left.

“I thought we were awful,” Popovich said.

Forward Tim Duncan saw an incredible 18-year streak snapped. It was the first time in his NBA career that he played in a game and did not have a rebound.

“It is very rare,” Spurs point guard Tony Parker said.

As in never.

The Spurs cut a seven-point halftime deficit to 78-74 by hitting 11 of 21 shots from the field in the third quarter. Guard Patty Mills hit two 3-pointers in the quarter.

But the Pelicans made every play down the stretch and held the Spurs to 16 fourth-quarter points. The Spurs had been holding opponents to 91.3 points per game.

“We gave up too much penetration,” Spurs forward Davis West said.

Anderson said it was fun to get so many open looks on the perimeter because he hasn’t gotten many this year.

“When we play in the open court, that’s when we’re dangerous,” said Anderson, who is 35 of 63 from the field in the last three games. “It helped us getting rebounds and moving the ball quickly down the floor. That’s what Ish can do well, even just coming off a screen and attacking and weaving through the defense.”

NOTES: Pelicans F Anthony Davis returned after missing the last seven quarters with a left shoulder injury and C Omer Asik came back from a stomach ailment. ... G Tyreke Evans (knee) is on track to return by early December. ... Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said his starting lineup has played 27 minutes together this season. He said the Spurs are the NBA’s gold standard for professionalism. “They’re really a great measuring stick for what it’s like to have consistency,” Gentry said. ... Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said G Manu Ginobli (hip) will return for Saturday night’s home game against Memphis. ... Popovich is thrilled with the addition of veteran F David West. “Whenever you can add a grownup to your team that really understands the whole deal and has his priorities right and doesn’t care about anything but helping the team, that’s always a welcome thing for a coach,” Popovich said.