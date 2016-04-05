Preview: Spurs at Jazz

The Utah Jazz are fighting for a Western Conference playoff spot and it can’t be a good feeling to see the San Antonio Spurs coming to town for Tuesday’s contest. The Spurs have walloped the Jazz three times this season with the average margin of victory being 26.7 points.

Utah has won 10 of its last 13 games and is tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the final two playoff spots with the Houston Rockets lurking one game behind. The Jazz have a pivotal home game against Dallas on April 11 that could prove to be a huge factor in the race. San Antonio has won 11 of its past 13 games and is fine-tuning the rotation as its opens a three-game road trip. “Right now we’re figuring out, changing up, and trying different rotations before playoff time,” shooting guard Danny Green told reporters. “So we’ll see how it goes the next couple of games.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE SPURS (64-12): San Antonio has displayed that it will be riding All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge in the postseason and the two standouts combined for 64 points in Saturday’s 102-95 home win over the Toronto Raptors. Leonard scored a career-best 33 points to go with seven assists and Aldridge scored 31, and the latter has had 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in three of the past four contests. “He played great, got guys involved, got me a bunch of easy dunks early,” Aldridge told reporters of Leonard. “He’s seeing the floor very well right now. Then, late in the game, he’s taking the big shots and making them for us for sure.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (39-38): Power forward Derrick Favors returned from a one-game absence due to a knee injury to produce 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting in Sunday’s 101-86 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Utah was pleased that Favors’ absence was short-lived as he has emerged as a consistent force and has scored in double digits in 32 of the past 33 games. Favors is 15-of-22 shooting over his last two games to raise his season average to 51.6 percent.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Jazz have averaged just 86 points on 42.3 percent shooting in six games against the Spurs during coach Quin Snyder’s tenure.

2. Utah SF Gordon Hayward topped 20 points in three consecutive games and is averaging 21.7 points during the stretch.

3. Backup San Antonio PG Patty Mills is just 4-of-14 shooting over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, Jazz 101