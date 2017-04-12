The Utah Jazz are in must-win mode as they host the San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's regular-season finale and also need help from the Sacramento Kings. The Jazz are tied for the No. 4 postseason seed in the Western Conference and must beat the Spurs and have Sacramento defeat the Los Angeles Clippers to gain homecourt advantage for their first-round playoff series against the Clippers.

Utah recorded a 105-99 road victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday for its sixth win in eight games but the Clippers have been even hotter with six consecutive victories. The Jazz could be without All-Star small forward Gordon Hayward (quadriceps) for the second straight game since having him healthy for the postseason rates as a higher priority. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said he won't be resting players against Utah but it will be no surprise if some players have their minutes limited. The Spurs dropped three of their past four games, including falling at the buzzer 99-98 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE SPURS (61-20): San Antonio has experienced some issues this month but Popovich isn't concerned with the uneven stretch. "We've always only had one goal. That's to be the best we can be by playoff time," Popovich told reporters. "We've never had any goals about winning games, or this, that or the other during the season - just try to keep improving, and be the best you can be by the time the playoffs come. It's never changed." All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard looks playoff ready and made 23-of-38 field-goal attempts over his past three games.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (50-31): Point guard George Hill (groin) returned from a six-game absence to score 19 points in 20 minutes against the Warriors and he is expected to play similar minutes against the Spurs. Hill has struggled to stay healthy this season but looked terrific against Golden State by draining 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Center Rudy Gobert has 12 double-doubles over the past 13 games after racking up 17 points and 18 rebounds against the Warriors.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Leonard averaged 28 points and 7.3 rebounds to help the Spurs win two of the first three meetings against the Jazz.

2. Utah SG Rodney Hood (knee) is questionable after sitting out Monday, while PF Derrick Favors (knee) is expected to play after missing Monday's game.

3. San Antonio SG Danny Green (quadriceps) scored five points in 20 minutes against Portland in his return from a five-game absence.

PREDICTION: Jazz 103, Spurs 98