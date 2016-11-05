Leonard, Spurs muscle past Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and collected 11 rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 100-86 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Leonard dominated offensively, shooting 50 percent (9 of 18) from the field and 100 percent (10 of 10) from the foul line. LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in 19 points for the Spurs, and Patty Mills, starting in place of injured guard Tony Parker, added 16 points.

San Antonio (5-1) controlled the glass for four quarters, and it gave the Spurs plenty of extra opportunities to bury the Jazz and avenge their only loss of the season. The Spurs finished with a 49-42 rebounding advantage. They cashed in, outscoring Utah 20-7 in second-chance points.

Rodney Hood scored 18 points to lead the Jazz (3-3). Joe Johnson added 14 points, and George Hill chipped in 13 for Utah, which fell to 2-1 at home.

Utah hit three of its first four shots -- capped by a one-hand slam from Derrick Favors -- to race out to a quick 10-2 lead. San Antonio settled down as the first quarter progressed and overtook the Jazz after Utah went cold over the final 10 minutes of the quarter.

Mills tied it up on a 3-pointer, and back-to-back baskets from Leonard and Aldridge on ensuing possessions put San Antonio in front. Leonard capped the 17-3 run with a pair of free throws, putting the Spurs ahead 19-13.

Utah briefly cut the lead in half on a 3-pointer from Trey Lyles. Manu Ginobili went to work padding the lead again. He hit a jumper and then drove for a pair of layups over the final minute of the first quarter to give San Antonio a double-digit lead. Leonard's put-back layup early in the second quarter finished off the 12-1 run, putting the Spurs up 31-17.

The Jazz struggled to cut into the deficit before halftime. Utah made seven straight baskets at one point, but San Antonio answered each time with a basket on its own end. Leonard made sure the Jazz couldn't rally after halftime either.

Utah trimmed the deficit to 57-50 after Hill capped a run of three straight baskets with a 3-pointer. Leonard converted a three-point play and drained a jumper on back-to-back possessions to boost the Spurs' lead back to 12 points. He followed with back-to-back baskets and a pair of free throws to cap a 16-7 run and give San Antonio a 73-57 lead with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter.

NOTES: Spurs PG Tony Parker did not play Friday night because of right knee soreness. ... Through Utah's first five games, George Hill emerged as the team leader in points per game (21.4), total minutes played (174), field goals made (40) and field goal percentage (.548). He ranks first among NBA point guards in field goal percentage. ... The Spurs led the league in 3-point shooting percentage (.423) and free throw percentage (.862) through Thursday. ... San Antonio F Kawhi Leonard is 53-for-55 (.964) at the line for the season after his 10-for-10 night against the Jazz.