Preview: Spurs at Kings

The San Antonio Spurs haven't lost on the road this season but that mark is about to get tested. San Antonio won all five road encounters but Wednesday's visit to play the Sacramento Kings begins a stretch in which it plays five of its next six in enemy arenas.

The Spurs won their third consecutive game when they posted a 94-90 victory over the Miami Heat - a win that improved their home mark to 3-3 after going 40-1 last season. Star small forward Kawhi Leonard pointed out the irony of the team performing better on the road than at home. "We've been playing pretty good on the road," Leonard told reporters. "It's the home games that have been bothering us. It's always tough to play on the road. We've just got to focus in as always." Sacramento is looking to dig itself out of an early hole and the contest against the Spurs is the opener of a five-game homestand.

ABOUT THE SPURS (8-3): Leonard had 24 points and a season-high 12 rebounds in the victory over the Heat to record his second double-double of the season. Leonard and coach Gregg Popovich were both concerned about the season-worst 17 turnovers as San Antonio's sloppy play allowed Miami to hang around. "We lost focus in the third quarter with eight turnovers - their pressure was good and we didn't react to it very well," Popovich said afterward. "We tried to dribble too much, the ball didn't move around, and Miami got back in the game."

ABOUT THE KINGS (4-7): Sacramento dropped its last two games but has been off since Friday so it will be well-rested for the Spurs. Star center DeMarcus Cousins is averaging 26.6 points and 8.6 rebounds and he is growing frustrated that the Kings haven't been able to play well for a sustained period. "Throughout this whole season we've shown flashes of who we can be, but we've got to get past that stage of showing flashes and be the team that we want to be," Cousins told reporters.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs went 3-0 against the Kings last season and have won the past six meetings.

2. San Antonio SG Danny Green (groin) could be rested after being limited to 15 minutes before departing against the Heat.

3. Sacramento SF Rudy Gay had 29 points and a season-best 14 rebounds in Friday's 122-120 overtime loss to Portland for his seventh 20-point outing of the season.

PREDICTION: Spurs 107, Kings 103