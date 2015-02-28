Parker heats up late as Spurs topple Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Come crunch time Friday, guard Tony Parker and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs showed the Sacramento Kings and the rest of the NBA that it might not be time to throw dirt on them just yet.

Mired in a shooting slump, and his team losing at a frequency unbecoming of its five championships since 1999, Parker canned two key fourth-quarter buckets en route to a team-high 19 points, and the Spurs beat the Kings 107-96 at Sleep Train Arena.

“Tony played great,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “He got to the basket, he shot open jumpers, he distributed the ball. He was what we’re used to seeing from Tony Parker.”

Parker made six of his final 10 shots and connected for baskets on two straight possessions to help San Antonio to a decisive 18-8 run midway through the fourth. He had missed 18 of 21 over his previous three games and was just 1-for-6 to start the contest against Sacramento.

“Definitely a lift,” he said. “It was a difficult four-game stretch. You just have to man up and keep on playing. I had a great conversation with (Popovich), and he still has confidence in me. Basketball is a funny game. When you see the ball go in, it helps everybody.”

The Spurs (35-23) needed something to change. They brought their second four-game losing streak of the season into the contest; San Antonio had not lost four in a row twice in a season during any of forward Tim Duncan’s previous 17 seasons in the league. They avoided their first five-game slide since dropping six in a row in March 2011.

“It’s huge for us, and huge for him,” Duncan said of Parker. “He’s been hard on himself after the last couple of games. Hopefully, this helps him.”

Guard Kawhi Leonard added 17 points and connected on seven of 14 shots after his own recent shooting woes. Leonard made only 32 percent of his shots from the field over his previous five games and had made just two of 14 shots from 3-point range.

Guard Ben McLemore finished with a season-high 21 points for Sacramento (20-36), and guard Ray McCallum added a season-best 20 points in 35 minutes. But the Kings still were turned away in their attempt to post consecutive victories for the first time since November.

Sacramento played without two of its three leading scorers, as center DeMarcus Cousins sat out with a sprained left ankle and bruised left hip, and guard Darren Collision missed his eighth straight game with a core muscle injury. Collison is scheduled to have surgery to repair the injury Tuesday and is out indefinitely.

“The effort and intensity were first class, but the decision-making wasn‘t,” Kings coach George Karl said. “My belief in basketball is that strong beats weak, talent will beat strong, but smart beats all. As far as basketball IQ goes, well, I‘m not saying it was bad, but it wasn’t good.”

The Kings (20-36) turned over the ball 17 times and were outscored 24-6 on points coming from turnovers. They were tied 80-80 with 8:55 left in the contest, then committed four turnovers during a 22-12 San Antonio run that broke open the game.

Amid that run, Parker, hit a tough reverse layup amid the giants in the key, then nailed a 20-foot jumper on the next possession.

“He wants us to attack, and I think we’re getting better at it,” McCallum said of Karl. “This was a tough loss, but we did a lot of good things. We just need to get better and more consistent.”

Guard Manu Ginobili added 16 points for San Antonio, which won for the third time in eight games on a season-long nine-game road trip. Forward Tim Duncan contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

Kings forward Rudy Gay added 16 points and six rebounds, and forward Jason Thompson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double.

NOTES: Kings C DeMarcus Cousins missed games with viral meningitis, gastroenteritis, sprains to both his ankles and a bruise to his hip this season. The 13 games he has watched is a career high. Over the course of two seasons, he played in 66 of Sacramento’s past 82 contests. ... The Spurs already were assured of their first-ever losing record on their nine-game “Rodeo Road Trip.” San Antonio’s long February jaunt, necessitated since 2003 by a stock show and rodeo ends Sunday at Phoenix. The Spurs will have traveled 8,084 miles when it’s over. ... F Carl Landry started his second game of the season for Sacramento, and F Jason Thompson took over in the middle for Cousins. Landry was averaging 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game off the bench. ... Spurs Gs Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard shot a combined 14-for-30 from the field. They shot a combined 39 percent from the field, including 7-for-31 (23 percent) from 3-point range on the first seven games of the trip and were 4-for-18 from long range during San Antonio’s four-game skid.