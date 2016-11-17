EditorsNote: fixes "San Antonio" in last sentence of 13th graf

Balanced Spurs sink Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The seasons change. The names, with a few exceptions, don't. The results stay steady.

The San Antonio Spurs continue to roll along.

"We're connecting with each other better, moving the ball better," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said after San Antonio dispatched the Sacramento Kings 110-105 at Golden 1 Center to remain perfect on the road this season. "We're improving."

Newcomer Pau Gasol scored 24 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 21, and the Spurs (9-3) beat the Kings for the seventh straight time and the second time this season. They also pushed their overall winning streak to four straight contests, taking control late in the second quarter and never allowing the Kings to threaten them seriously.

The Spurs (9-3) led by as much as 107-89 in the second and didn't lead by fewer than 10 points until Sacramento made a futile 16-3 run over the game's final three minutes.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 20 points, Tony Parker scored 14 points with seven assists, and Danny Green added nine for the Spurs.

"We're at our best when we move the ball, when we make the defense work, and we find the open guys," Gasol said. "We get much better shots that way, and pays off. It creates a flow and energy that carries over to the defensive end."

The Spurs struggled to find that early in the season, but a club infused with the addition of Gasol and David Lee is starting to gel. The Spurs have recorded at least 20 assists during their winning streak, and they had 29 to go with 43 made shots against Sacramento.

Gasol benefited from the movement Wednesday, converting 10 of 17 shots. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

"It's a totally new system for him," Popovich said. "But he's intelligent, he's experienced and he's doing well."

Green started despite taking a knee to the groin in a Tuesday win over Miami, keeping the Spurs' starting unit intact for the third straight time. San Antonio hasn't lost when all five of their projected starters have taken to the floor.

The difference in the two team's starting five was glaringly noticeable, with San Antonio's starters outscoring Sacramento's 88-48. San Antonio's starters grabbed a 16-6 lead out of the gate, then started a 25-8 run after the Kings grabbed a 33-30 lead early in the second quarter.

San Antonio dominated the game down low in the first half, and Gasol typified their effort. He scored 16 points and pulled seven rebound in the opening half, and San Antonio outscored Sacramento 22-10 in the paint in the first half.

"We didn't play with enough force, that's the bottom line," Kings coach Dave Joerger said. "We came out, we were slow, we didn't make anything that they did difficult."

Center DeMarcus Cousins, who put up 37 points and 16 rebounds in Sacramento's 102-94 home loss to San Antonio on Oct. 27, struggled to score 26 while adding 17 rebounds and six assists.

"We have these slow starts, and then we have to spend all this energy to get back in the game," Cousins said. "We're not making it easy for ourselves right now."

Matt Barnes added 15 off the bench, and Ben McLemore scored 14, but the Kings (4-8) dropped their third straight. Willie Cauley-Stein scored 11 and Darren Collision added 10 points and six assists off the bench.

The victory gave Spurs coach Gregg Popovich his 1,098th regular-season victory, tying him with Larry Brown for seventh on the NBA's All-time list. Only six coaches have reached 1,100 wins.

NOTES: The Spurs announced before the game that they will retire Tim Duncan's No. 21 jersey in a postgame ceremony on Dec. 18, after their home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Duncan retired at the end of last season after winning five championships in 19 seasons while averaging 19.0 points and 10.8 rebounds. ... Kings C DeMarcus Cousins, trying to keep his temper under check this season, has been whistled for three technical fouls in Sacramento's first 12 contests, trailing only the Clippers' DeAndre Jordan in the first three weeks. Cousins is on pace for 22 after leading the NBA with 17 a season ago. ... Spurs C Dewayne Dedmon (left knee sprain) did not join the team for the two-game California trip and also will not play in Monday's home game against Dallas. ... The five teams the Kings play on their homestand finished Thursday with a combined record of 39-19, a winning percentage of .672.