Preview: Spurs at Knicks

The San Antonio Spurs look to continue their winning ways when they hit the road to face the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Spurs have won seven of their last eight games, with a 128-125 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 12 their only blemish during that span. San Antonio is clinging to the fifth seed in the Western Conference and hopes to separate itself from the three-team logjam by beating the Knicks for the second straight time after a 109-95 win in the first meeting on Dec. 10.

New York has dropped seven of its last eight following a 102-89 setback to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Knicks finished 1-4 on their Western road swing and return home for two straight games but have fared no better at Madison Square Garden as they own the worst home record in the NBA at 8-23. New York was officially eliminated from the playoffs on Mar. 14, but its postseason dreams were realistically dashed months ago as it hopes to salvage some pride by avoiding its 16th loss by 20 or more points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), MSG Network (New York)

ABOUT THE SPURS (41-24): Kawhi Leonard scored 15 points to lead eight San Antonio players in double figures and recorded five steals in the win over the Timberwolves. “Guys are starting to knock down open shots and get more comfortable and confident on the floor,” Leonard told reporters. “We just have to raise and stay at a high level if we want to keep on getting better and move into the playoffs.” Manu Ginobili will be sidelined for 7-to-10 days after spraining his right ankle late in the third quarter against Minnesota.-

ABOUT THE KNICKS (13-53): Andrea Bargnani and Alexey Shved scored 18 points apiece while Lance Thomas added 14 in the loss to the Suns. “We missed a lot of layups so that’s what it really comes down to,” Bargnani told reporters. “We had some pretty good looks at the basket but we just missed them.” Tim Hardaway Jr. left the game with a wrist injury in the second quarter versus Phoenix but hopes to return to face the Spurs, while Cleanthony Early sprained his ankle in the fourth quarter and his status is unknown.

1. The Spurs and Knicks have split the last eight meetings.

2. New York is 5-21 versus Western Conference opponents.

3. Three of San Antonio’s last six wins have come by 26 points or more.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, Knicks 87