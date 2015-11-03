Spurs beat Knicks, Duncan reaches NBA milestone

NEW YORK - Another night, another milestone for Tim Duncan.

The 39-year-old center recorded his 954th victory as a San Antonio Spur, an NBA record for one player with one team, in a 94-84 win over the New York Knicks Monday at Madison Square Garden. Duncan passed Hall of Fame point guard John Stockton, who went 953-551 with the Utah Jazz.

Duncan, now in his 19th season out of Wake Forest, is 954-381. Duncan also tied Gary Payton for 10th place on the all-time list in games played with 1,335.

The 6-foot-11 Duncan scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to earn his 831st double-double. Duncan is fifth all-time in that category. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who stands in fourth place, registered 885 double-doubles.

Since Duncan joined San Antonio as the first pick in the 1994 NBA Draft, the Spurs have recorded 18 straight winning seasons and have captured five league titles and 10 division titles.

”He’s the same,“ said San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich. ”He just has other people scoring more points than he does.

“He rebounds, he plays defense, he blocks shots, he leads. He makes everybody better. It’s the same stuff he always does, he just doesn’t score as many points.”

Duncan had plenty of help as San Antonio (3-1) dominated the paint. Forward Kawhi Leonard had 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, power forward LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and point guard Tony Parker chipped in with 16 points.

The Spurs outscored New York (2-2) 56-32 in the paint.

Forward Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks with 19 points, but struggled on just 4 of 17 shooting while being primarily guarded by Defensive Player of the Year Leonard. Anthony was coming off a season-best 37 points on Saturday in a victory at Washington.

Knicks’ rookie forward Kristaps Porzingis, who left the game late in the fourth with what appeared to be a neck injury while falling for a loose ball, recorded his first double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

A Knicks spokesman said X-rays on Porzingis were negative and he is being evaluated for a soft tissue injury.

Fellow rookie Jerian Grant came off the Knicks bench to toss in 12 points.

New York’s second unit rallied the Knicks in the fourth quarter. Grant’s two free throws brought the Knicks to within four at 75-71 with 10:26 left to play. But a 9-2 San Antonio run squelched the rally and put the Spurs ahead 91-79 with 5:22 to play. Parker led the barrage with four points.

The Knicks ended the third quarter on an 8-2 run and trailed 70-65.

”I thought overall our effort was OK,“ said Knicks coach Derek Fisher. ”There were times we weren’t aggressive as we needed to be defensively.

“I thought we were solid, but we are not good enough yet to have solid efforts against a good team like San Antonio. We have to have a maximum effort every time we touch the floor.”

A 29-24 second quarter Knicks lead was erased by a 20-4 blitz by the Spurs, who moved ahead 44-33 with 4:11 to go in the quarter. Aldridge deposited eight points in the run and Leonard contributed seven.

New York made just seven of their 22 shots in the quarter and tuned the ball over six times.

New York led by as many as eight points in the first quarter before the Spurs used a 9-0 run to move ahead. But the Knicks closed out the frame on a 6-2 burst to grab a 21-18 edge.

Parker, Duncan and Leonard combined for 16 of San Antonio’s 18 points in the first quarter

NOTES: Knicks coach Derek Fisher said there is no timetable on G Arron Afflalo’s return from a strained left hamstring that has kept him out since the start of this season. “He’s getting closer,” said Fisher. “He’s progressing the way we want him to, but it’s tough to put a hard date on his return.” ... Fisher praised the work of backup PG Jerian Grant. “Jerian helps that (second) group a lot because of his skill set. He can handle the basketball and shoot the basketball. He has an all-around game that fits well.” ... The Knicks won just seven games on the road last season. They have won their first two this season. ... Sunday’s Spurs victory against the Celtics made F Tim Duncan and guards Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker the winningest trio in NBA history. The win gave the three players 541 victories together, one more than Boston’s Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish.