Preview: Spurs at Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs routed the Los Angeles Lakers last Friday and look to do it again and extend their winning streak to 11 games when they visit Los Angeles on Wednesday. San Antonio’s streak is the longest current one in the league and Sunday’s rout of the Utah Jazz gave the Spurs their 15th consecutive 50-win campaign. The Lakers have lost five of their last six games as they battle to stay out of the Western Conference cellar.

Los Angeles hasn’t played since the 119-85 loss against the Spurs and that contest continued a recent trend of poor defensive efforts. The Lakers have allowed an average of 128 points over the past six games, giving up 131 or more four times. San Antonio can match its season-best 11-game winning streak from November with a victory and has won by double digits seven times during the current streak. The Spurs hold a 1 1/2-game lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder for best record in the West.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SPURS (50-16): The latest 50-win season meant little to coach Gregg Popovich, who isn’t a big fan of accomplishments unless the topic is NBA titles. “I don’t really care,” Popovich told reporters after the win over the Jazz. “You all have to have things to write about, I guess. It’s better than losing 50, I guess. We’re thinking about other things and we’ve just had a great group of guys for a long time. That’s the reason we’ve been able to win. Records and that sort of things – streaks aren’t really on anybody’s mind.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (22-44): Backup point guard Jordan Farmar will miss at least two weeks after suffering a groin injury in Monday’s practice. The injury-prone Farmar had previously missed 30 games this season due to two separate hamstring injuries. Kendall Marshall is the club’s starting point guard and coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters he would work in a combination of Kent Bazemore, Xavier Henry and Jodie Meeks to spell Marshall. D’Antoni recently said that Steve Nash (back) won’t play again this season but allowed Tuesday that the decision could be reconsidered.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio also posted a 91-85 road victory over the Lakers on Nov. 1.

2. The Spurs are 46-of-88 from 3-point range over their last four games.

3. Lakers SF Nick Young (knee) could return to action within the next week.

PREDICTION: Spurs 125, Lakers 107