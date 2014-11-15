Duncan reaches milestone in Spurs win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES -- Tim Duncan added another milestone to his distinguished career, and the San Antonio Spurs had no trouble rolling past the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Duncan became the 19th NBA player to top 25,000 points, leading the Spurs to a 93-80 victory over the Lakers at Staples Center.

Duncan, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, surpassed the plateau with a bucket in the lane late in the second quarter. Duncan is one of five active players who have topped the mark, a list that includes Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Dirk Nowitzki.

“I told (backup center) Aron Baynes, ‘You know, it’s no big deal if he shot as much as Tim. He’d have 25,000,'” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich quipped. “A lot of guys who have 25,000 points, they shot all the time. Duncan, you know, he’s selfish, doesn’t play with his teammates. It’s awful.”

Reserve guard Corey Joseph scored a team-high 14 points for the Spurs (5-3), who won their third straight. Point guard Tony Parker had 11 points and nine assists.

“It’s really early in the season, and we’ve got some injuries to deal with, but we’re starting to play a little better than we did in the first couple of games and preseason,” said Duncan, who hit six of his eight shots from the field. “Hopefully, we can hit a stride.”

Forward Carlos Boozer scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Lakers (1-8), who dropped their third in a row. Bryant, who was slowed by an unknown illness, managed just nine points on 1-of-14 shooting. Bryant, who misfired on his first 10 shots and all five of his 3-pointers, didn’t connect on his first field goal until there was 10:59 remaining in the game, hitting a turnaround jumper over Joseph.

“I didn’t feel too good,” said Bryant, who didn’t reveal what was bothering him physically. “But, you know, I‘m used to playing through that. It’s just tough. Tonight was just one of those nights where it makes me really remember the challenge of being 36, and being 19 years in (the league). Body just won’t respond, and you’re sick, and trying to get used to being able to fighting through those things.”

Bryant also was the reason Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard exited the game, though the outcome wasn’t in doubt by then. Leonard went to the locker room early in the fourth quarter and didn’t return, suffering a cut in his left eyebrow that required five stitches. Leonard said he was on the receiving end of an errant elbow by Bryant.

“Kobe got fouled and ended up swinging his arms, just in the moment of play and not trying to hurt me,” Leonard said. “Accidents happen, and he ended up hitting me in the eyebrow and then it split open.”

The Spurs led by as many as 13 points before taking a 47-35 lead at the half behind Leonard, who scored all 12 of his points in the first half. Los Angeles closed the gap to seven twice in the third, but both times the Spurs pushed the lead back to double digits. Parker’s layup with 5.1 seconds left in the quarter gave San Antonio a 68-57 cushion heading into the fourth period.

“I think we defended well,” said Leonard, who converted on five of his six attempts from the floor and both 3-pointers he launched. “We made shots from the 3-point line that we were struggling (with) as a team. We did a good job tonight.”

A 20-5 spurt to open the final period allowed the Spurs to bury the Lakers.

Lakers point guard Jeremy Lin scored 15 points, while center Jordan Hill had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers could get a boost with the return of forward Nick Young sometime next week. Young, who hasn’t played this season, has been out with torn ligaments in his right thumb.

“He’s due to return next week,” Scott said. “Again, it gives us another offensive weapon off the bench, a veteran guy with some experience.”

NOTES: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says he sympathizes with the state of the Lakers. “It’s a difficult situation,” Popovich said. “We all know how tough the business is for everybody. It’s not like they’re getting killed every night; they’ve been in ball games. It just hasn’t worked out in the end for them, so you’re not talking about a team that’s not competitive.” ... Lakers coach Byron Scott said Spurs G Tony Parker is “probably the most underrated point guard that I’ve seen in this league that has four or five championships.” ... Lakers G Ronnie Price served his one-game suspension for his flagrant-2 foul Wednesday on New Orleans G Austin Rivers. ... San Antonio caps its four-game West Coast swing Saturday with a game against the Sacramento Kings. ... Los Angeles hosts the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.