Spurs defeat Lakers for 13th straight win

LOS ANGELES -- With the Los Angeles Lakers out of their way, the San Antonio Spurs pointed their compasses north for Monday’s showdown with the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Forward Manu Ginobili came off the bench to score 20 points and Kawhi Leonard had 18 as the Spurs coasted to a 108-95 victory over the Lakers on Friday night at Staples Center.

Reserve guard Patty Mills added 15 points for the Spurs (38-6), who captured their season-high 13th win in a row. Guard Danny Green contributed 12 points, all of them coming on 3-pointers, and point guard Tony Parker chipped in 10 points.

Much of the postgame chatter centered on the Spurs’ visit to Oakland against the Warriors.

“There is no doubt that the players will look at it like more than that,” Spurs coach Greg Popovich said. “They can’t help it. They’re playing the best team in the league and they’ll be fired up about that.”

Maybe all of the Spurs except the low-key Leonard.

“It’s another game on the schedule, but it’s against a great team,” Leonard said. “We just have to go out there and have a mindset to execute and play great defense.”

Guards Lou Williams, Jordan Clarkson and D‘Angelo Russell scored 16 points apiece for the Lakers (9-36), who lost their fifth straight and ninth in 10 games. Forward Julius Randle chipped in 12 points and 14 rebounds. Center Roy Hibbert also had 10 points.

Lakers forward Kobe Bryant managed just five points on 2-of-9 shooting and six assists in 27 minutes.

“After the games, I‘m annoyed by the losses,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “I go home and wake up the next day and get ready for another day of work.”

The Spurs, who worked the Phoenix Suns 117-89 on Thursday despite resting forward Tim Duncan and Parker, are 8-0 on the second end of back-to-back contests, the only NBA club with a perfect mark. They also have taken 15 of the last 18 from the Lakers.

“They probably move the ball better than anyone, I think,” said Clarkson, who hit six of 12 shots and two of three 3-pointers. “They pass up so many open shots to just let their teammate get other shots. It’s definitely something we can take.”

The Lakers actually stayed within striking distance until late in the third quarter. They trailed 48-43 after Clarkson nailed a 3-pointer with 3:19 left in the second quarter, but the Spurs closed on an 8-0 run for a 56-43 advantage at the break. San Antonio outshot Los Angeles 47.7 percent to 39.5 percent in the first half.

For the game, the Spurs made 50.6 percent of their shots to 45.2 for the Lakers. They also connected on 11 of 21 (52.4 percent) from 3-point range compared to 6 of 16 (37.5 percent) for Los Angeles.

In the third, the Lakers used a 9-1 run to pull within 67-61 after a Bryant 3-pointer with 5:13 remaining in the quarter, but San Antonio answered with a 20-8 surge for an 87-71 cushion heading into the final quarter.

That set the stage for the anticipated matchup at Oracle Arena pitting the two teams with the best records in the NBA.

“It’s an important game in the sense that you always want to match up against the best,” Ginobili said. “Cleveland, at home a week ago, was a big game because you want to see at what stage you are and how you match up against the best. For sure, Golden State has been the best and we want to see where we are. It just counts as one win, just like this one.”

Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. missed his third straight game with a sore right knee.

NOTES: Byron Scott and Gregg Popovich expressed empathy for coach David Blatt, who was fired earlier Friday by the Cleveland Cavaliers. “All of us in the business know how it works and we always feel bad when it comes to a colleague,” Popovich said. “And this is another case, as usual, where he’s a heck of a coach, where circumstances often dictate what happens to some coaches. It’s got really nothing to do with their abilities.” ... Today marks the 10th anniversary of Lakers F Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. ... San Antonio is the first NBA team to post 16 wins by 20 or more points in their opening 43 games. ... Los Angeles visits the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, while the Spurs have a showdown with the Golden State Warriors on Monday in Oakland.