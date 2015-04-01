Preview: Spurs at Magic

San Antonio looks to clinch a playoff spot and continue its dominance of Orlando when it wraps up a two-game road trip in Florida on Wednesday night. The Spurs have won four in a row and seven of eight, with those seven victories coming by an average of 18.1 points after a 95-81 triumph in Miami on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard stayed hot with 22 points, nine rebounds and four steals for San Antonio, which pulled within a half-game of the fifth-place Los Angeles Clippers in the West.

The Spurs have won seven straight meetings with the Magic, including three in a row at Orlando. The Magic are 1-3 on a five-game homestand after a 111-97 setback against Detroit on Friday, which marked the sixth time in seven games that Orlando has given up at least 104 points. Tim Duncan had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead San Antonio to a 110-103 victory over the Magic on Feb. 4 at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE SPURS (48-26): Tony Parker scored 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting in Tuesday’s victory to cap an outstanding month for the veteran point guard, whose surge has fueled San Antonio’s rise up the conference standings. Parker averaged 18.4 points while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and handing out 5.3 assists during the month, leading the Spurs to a 12-3 record. They have allowed an average of 84.3 points in the course of the four-game win streak.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (22-52): At the very least, Orlando should be well rested after having four full days off since its last game and having played just two contests in the last nine days overall. In addition, the Magic have not played a road game since March 18 and there could be another body joining the squad in the near future, as shooting guard Evan Fournier is getting closer to a return from a hip injury. Tobias Harris scored 21 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20 and 14 rebounds in the loss to Detroit.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Harris is averaging 17.5 points in two games since returning from an ankle injury.

2. Leonard has recorded at least four steals six times in a 12-game span.

3. Magic PG Elfrid Payton had 13 assists against Detroit and has reached double figures in that category in four of his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, Magic 93