Spurs 121, Magic 112: Tony Parker poured in 30 points to lead six players in double figures as San Antonio rallied past visiting Orlando to pull even with Oklahoma City atop the Western Conference.

Manu Ginobili scored 24 points and Kawhi Leonard added 17 for the Spurs, who have won six straight and nine of 10. Tiago Splitter chipped in 14 points and Tim Duncan collected 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Tobias Harris scored 23 points off the bench on 11-of-16 shooting and Nikola Vucevic tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Magic, who have lost 14 straight road games against teams from the West dating to last season. Arron Afflalo scored 17 points and Maurice Harkless added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Magic led 61-59 at halftime after shooting 50 percent in the first 24 minutes, and they scored the first two buckets of the second half to push the lead to six, but the upset bid evaporated shortly thereafter. Danny Green hit a pair of 3-pointers to give San Antonio a 69-67 lead with 7:22 left in the third quarter and the Spurs didn’t trail again.

The Spurs led 88-83 after three quarters and extended it to double digits after Splitter scored seven straight points early in the fourth. Orlando pulled within 101-97 with just over seven minutes left but never got that close again.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Spurs have won six straight in the series. … Orlando rookie Victor Oladipo missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. … San Antonio improved to 35-1 when leading after three quarters.