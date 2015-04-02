Spurs kick it up a notch as playoffs approach

ORLANDO, Fla. -- It’s not just the starters and stars playing well for the San Antonio Spurs as they move toward the playoffs that begin later this month. Even the reserves now are at the top of their game.

With their midseason struggles long gone, the defending NBA champion Spurs looked ready to contend once again, rolling to their fifth consecutive lopsided victory, crushing the Orlando Magic 103-91 on Wednesday night.

The Spurs, who won in Miami on Tuesday, have won 15 of their last 18 games. They did it Wednesday with reserves carrying much of the load and the starters resting the entire fourth quarter.

They were never seriously challenged after halftime.

“That’s what we’re supposed to do,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “It’s always good when the bench scores. It gives them confidence. And it’s always good in the playoffs to have your bench be confident.”

Backup center/forward Aron Baynes led the Spurs with a career-high 18 points. Guard Manu Ginobili had 13 points and hit three of his five 3-pointers. Guard Marco Belinellli had 12 points and made three of his seven from long range.

Forward Boris Diaw added 11 points. Forward Kawhi Leonard had 10 points as the only San Antonio starter to reach double figures in scoring.

“It was great to see us perform like this today,” Ginobili said. “We need the second unit ready to compete like this. It hasn’t been like this all season. We’ve been trying to play like this all year, but haven’t been able to. The last couple weeks, we’ve been steady.”

All-Star forward Tim Duncan had only six points in 12 minutes. All-Star guard Tony Parker scored seven points in 23 minutes -- the most any starter played Wednesday. They were more than happy to defer to the supporting cast.

The Spurs (49-26), who started the season slowly, were 12-3 in March and continued that dominance into April. They officially clinched a playoff spot with the win Wednesday, still hoping in the final seven regular-season games to secure home court in the first round.

Guard Victor Oladipo led the Magic with 24 points. Center Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Forward Tobias Harris had 18 points. Rookie point guard Elfrid Payton had 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

The Magic (22-53) never seriously challenged in the second half and never got closer than the 12-point halftime deficit. They trailed by 20 or more through much of the second half.

The Spurs buried the Magic with a 3-point barrage, making 13 of 29 (44.9 percent). They made 20 of 23 free throws (87 percent) and the Magic hit 8 of 9 (88.9 percent).

The San Antonio reserves outscored the Orlando reserves 69-12.

“I didn’t think we had enough effort, enough energy, enough focus out of our bench to match their energy, focus and intensity,” Magic coach James Borrego said. “That’s not who we are, and not who we want to be. We didn’t get that done tonight.”

Duncan opened the second half with two free throws, his first points of the game. He had six points in the third quarter. Ginobili hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the quarter for a 78-56 lead.

The Spurs led 82-60 going into the fourth quarter. They hit four of their five 3-pointers in the third to prevent the Magic from mounting a late charge.

The Spurs led 52-40 at intermission, riding their well-balanced attack. They took charge late in the first quarter and never relinquished control. Baynes and Belinelli had 12 and eight points, respectively, to lead the Spurs in the first two quarters.

The Spurs led by as many as 17 points in the second quarter when center Tiago Splitter hit back-to-back baskets. Harris had 10 points in the first half for the Magic. Vucevic made only 3 of 12 shots from the field before intermission.

Duncan was scoreless and took only one shot while playing seven minutes in the first half. The Spurs, who played Tuesday night in Miami, went deep into their roster quickly on Wednesday, using 10 players for at least four minutes in the first quarter.

NOTES: The Spurs came into Wednesday night on a roll, winning four consecutive games by an average of 21.2 points while shooting 41.5 percent from 3-point range. They also won 14 of their previous 17 games, leading by at least 10 points at one point in all 17 games. “We’ve played good D,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said before the game. ... Magic F/C Dewayne Dedmon started Wednesday after missing four of the previous five games with an ankle sprain. ... The matchup had a teacher/pupil feel in many ways. Magic coach James Borrego worked for the Spurs and Popovich as a video coordinator. Magic C Nikola Vucevic grew up watching Spurs C/F Tim Duncan, trying to emulate his post moves. ... The Spurs were looking for their eighth consecutive win over the Magic. In the previous seven games, they shot a combined 50.2 percent from the field. ... Magic PG Elfrid Payton, coming off a career-high 13 assists in his previous game, needed to average 9.7 assists in the final eight games to tie the team rookie record for assists set by Penny Hardaway.