Preview: Spurs at Mavericks

The San Antonio Spurs look to advance out of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs for the 12th time in 14 years when they visit Dallas for Game 6 of their best-of-seven matchup Friday night. San Antonio has rebounded from an early 2-1 series deficit by taking the last two contests by a combined 10 points. The Spurs held off a Mavericks charge in the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s Game 5 clash to produce a 109-103 win, with Tony Parker leading the way with 23 points.

San Antonio’s ability to survive was notable given the performances of Vince Carter, who hit seven 3-pointers en route to 28 points, and Dirk Nowitzki, who was dominant in the fourth quarter in finishing with a series-high 26 points. “I stuck with it, my team said keep shooting and I was able to make a couple there in the fourth,” said Nowitzki, who was held under 20 points in each of the first four games of the series and struggled in Game 5 until his fourth-quarter breakout. Nowitzki is shooting 41.2 percent from the floor in the series and has made just 1-of-7 3-pointers.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), KTXA (Dallas)

ABOUT THE SPURS: San Antonio is at its best when it shares the basketball and Game 5 was a wonderful example, as four different Spurs recorded at least five assists and the club had 24 against only six turnovers after giving up the ball an average of 18 times over the previous three games. “They did a great job of just moving the ball and making the right decisions, keeping us on our heels,” Carter said of San Antonio. Parker made a key 3-pointer in the final minutes as he shook off a bum ankle and a lack of sleep after the birth of his son early in the morning to produce his best scoring output of the series.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS: The Spurs have won two of the last three games and - if not for Carter’s buzzer-beater in Game 3 - would have won that one as well, and much of it can be attributed to their ability to stifle Devin Harris. The veteran guard averaged 18.5 points off the bench in the first two games of the series and was one of the keys to the Dallas rout in Game 2, but he has a total of 15 points on 6-of-23 shooting in the last three games. The Mavericks bench will be fortified in this one, as forward DeJuan Blair returns from a one-game suspension.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Spurs F Tim Duncan will be playing his 217th career playoff game, which moves him into fifth place on the all-time list.

2. San Antonio G Manu Ginobili is averaging 19.6 points in the series and leads all players in 3-pointers (12) and steals (nine).

3. Game 7, if necessary, would be Sunday in San Antonio.

PREDICTION: Spurs 103, Mavericks 101