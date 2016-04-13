Preview: Spurs at Mavericks

The fast-charging Dallas Mavericks have clinched a playoff spot and will try to improve their seeding Wednesday when they host the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas has won seven of its last eight games and might avoid a first-round series with San Antonio if it can beat the Spurs in the season finale.

The Mavericks, who have made the playoffs in 15 of the past 16 seasons, are tied for sixth place in the Western Conference after Memphis lost Tuesday and can finish as high as fifth depending on what happens on the final night of the season. “It’s been an amazing two weeks for our guys,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters after Monday’s 101-92 clinching victory over the Utah Jazz. “They were down and out, and we all dug in. Everybody dug in, especially the players, and we found a way to get into the playoffs.” San Antonio halted a season-worst three-game losing skid by posting a 102-98 overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points in a victory that allowed the Spurs to tie the NBA record for single-season home victories (40) set by the 1985-86 Boston Celtics.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), KENS (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE SPURS (66-15): The performance of point guard Tony Parker was a pleasing sight against Oklahoma City as he scored 20 points - the first time he has reached that mark since March 10. “He was more aggressive the whole second half, and everybody picked up on that,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters after the contest. “We were getting killed on the boards, so we got more physical. Tony was ahead of that with Kawhi - they did a great job.” All-Star power forward LaMarcus Aldridge aggravated a finger injury and played only 19 minutes against the Thunder and could miss Wednesday’s contest.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (42-39): Veteran forward Dirk Nowitzki had 22 points and 11 rebounds against Utah and he took a lot of pride in his squad’s late-season run. Nowitzki hasn’t forgotten that there were people who were picking Dallas to finish last in the Western Conference and there was even one website that oddly tabbed the Mavericks to have the NBA’s worst record. “I think nobody thought we could still make it two weeks ago,” Nowitzki told reporters. “We were three games behind .500. Things didn’t look good at all. We were just blown out in (Sacramento). Just came together, came together as a veteran team, came together and said, ‘No more.'”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs are 3-0 against the Mavericks this season, including victories by 29 and 26 points.

2. San Antonio F/C Boris Diaw (groin) is expected to play after missing five straight games.

3. Dallas PGs Deron Williams (sports hernia) and J.J. Barea (groin) are unlikely to play in the regular-season finale.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 103, Spurs 97