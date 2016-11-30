Preview: Spurs at Mavericks

The San Antonio Spurs seem to prefer playing on the road more than hanging out at home this season and look to remain unbeaten on enemy floors when they visit the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Spurs are an NBA-best 10-0 on the road this season as all four of their defeats have come at home.

San Antonio's nine-game overall winning streak was halted Tuesday when it dropped a 95-83 decision to the Orlando Magic while shooting 36.8 percent from the field and committing a season-worst 18 turnovers. "The ball is not moving," San Antonio guard Manu Ginobili said afterward. "We're forcing the issue too much. We're kind of stuck. So, hopefully we get the ball moving better and sharper." The struggling Mavericks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 91-81 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday to improve their NBA-worst record to 3-13. "I don't know if it necessarily takes a weight off because there's a lot of work to be done, but it feels good," small forward Harrison Barnes told reporters.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio, Dallas)

ABOUT THE SPURS (14-4): Starters Pau Gasol, Danny Green and Tony Parker were a combined 3-of-16 shooting for 10 points in the lackluster effort against Orlando. Star small forward Kawhi Leonard tallied 21 points for his eighth 20-point outing in nine games and his 15th of the season. Leonard's rebounding is typically a strength — he has reached double digits four times — but he has grabbed just three total boards in the past two games.

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (3-13): Power forward Dirk Nowitzki (Achilles' tendon) will again be out of the lineup and has played in just five games so far this season. The injury has been to slow to heal and Dallas already announced that Nowitzki also will miss Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. "Getting him better is going to have to take it incrementally," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. "It's not as if there was any great setback."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have won the past six meetings, including a 96-91 victory Nov. 21.

2. Parker missed all six of his field-goal attempts while scoring two points against Orlando after posting a season-best 20 against Washington in San Antonio's previous game.

3. Dallas SG Justin Anderson provided a lift with 14 points and matched his season high of eight rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's victory.

PREDICTION: Spurs 109, Mavericks 101