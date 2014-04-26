Mavericks 109, Spurs 108: Vince Carter hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift host Dallas to a dramatic victory in Game 3 of its Western Conference first-round series with San Antonio.

After Manu Ginobili gave the Spurs a 108-106 lead on a runner with 1.7 seconds left, Jose Calderon threw an inbounds pass along the left sideline to Carter, who pump-faked on Ginobili and nailed the rainbow as time expired to give the Mavericks a 2-1 series advantage. Monta Ellis scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and Dirk Nowitzki had 18 points for Dallas, which hosts Game 4 on Monday.

Tim Duncan scored 22 points and Ginobili tallied all 12 of his points in the second half for the Spurs, who shot 54.3 percent. Tony Parker collected 17 of his 19 points in the first half and Tiago Splitter produced 14 points and 13 rebounds as San Antonio lost in Dallas for the first time in over two years.

Ellis scored five points in a 7-2 surge that tied it at 102 with just over a minute to go before Boris Diaw hit a baseline jumper with 29.1 seconds left to put the Spurs on top. Ellis tied it seconds later before Ginobili dribbled the clock down and drove in for a bank shot that put the Spurs ahead for the final time and set up Carter’s game-winner.

The Spurs had a 17-4 run en route to a 34-27 lead after one quarter and led 49-45 late in the second before Ellis converted a three-point play to spark a 14-5 half-ending burst that put Dallas on top by five. There were six lead changes and one tie in the third, which ended with the Mavericks ahead 77-74.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Splitter recorded his first career postseason double-double. ... Spurs F Kawhi Leonard had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting. ... Mavericks C Samuel Dalembert finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and he hit two free throws with 42 seconds left to tie it at 104.