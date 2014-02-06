Preview: Spurs at Nets

The San Antonio Spurs look for their third straight win on the nine-game rodeo trip when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. San Antonio posted a double-overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, an effort that greatly impressed not-so-easy-to-please coach Gregg Popovich and included a season-best 31 points from veteran forward Tim Duncan. Brooklyn ended a three-game skid by beating the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, matching a season high with 15 steals.

San Antonio lost point guard Tony Parker with back tightness in the win over the Wizards and Popovich said Parker will sit out against the Nets during his postgame interview session that included glowing comments about his shorthanded squad. “That’s one of the finest wins I’ve ever been associated with and I’m saying that truthfully,” Popovich said. “For these guys, I couldn’t be prouder of what they did.” Guard Shaun Livingston (seven) and forward Paul Pierce (six) combined for 13 steals against the 76ers and the Nets have piled up 43 thefts over their past three games. Brooklyn expects to get shooting guard Joe Johnson (knee) back for the Spurs’ game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE SPURS (36-13): Duncan turned back the clock with 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots to go with his season-best scoring output while playing 40 minutes. San Antonio has won three straight games and Duncan has topped 20 in each, averaging 25 points while making 31-of-53 shots. With Parker joining guard Manu Ginobili (hamstring) and forward Kawhi Leonard (finger) on the sidelines, Popovich joked that Duncan might have to play all 48 minutes in the second game of a back-to-back. “I’m absolutely up for that,” said Duncan in his best deadpan tone. “Sounds like fun.”

ABOUT THE NETS (21-25): Livingston continues to be a difference-maker while reviving his career and is averaging 17.7 points and 3.7 steals over the past three games. The 28-year-old journeyman has started 24 games and has season averages of 7.9 points and 3.2 assists while playing nearly 25 minutes per game. The revival has been a long time coming for a player who suffered a serious knee injury nearly seven years ago. “Honestly, I’m not trying to jinx it and think about it,” Livingston said. “It’s a situation where I know where I’ve come from, mentally as well. I just want to continue my same confidence.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. San Antonio has won the past six meetings.

2. Backup G Patty Mills scored 11 of his season-high 23 points in the two overtimes against the Wizards after replacing Parker.

3. Brooklyn PF Kevin Garnett blocked five shots against Philadelphia to raise his career total to 2,001, making him the 18th player in NBA history to reach 2,000.

PREDICTION: Nets 103, Spurs 100