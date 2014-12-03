Preview: Spurs at Nets

The San Antonio Spurs look to win their ninth game in a row when they visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Spurs have won 11 of their last 12 games and beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday for their 16th consecutive regular season win over an Eastern Conference opponent. San Antonio is firing on all cylinders and hopes to beat the Nets for the eighth time in nine tries without peeking ahead to the mouthwatering matchup with the Southwest Division-leading Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 5.

The Nets have won two of their last three games after stemming a late rally to down the New York Knicks 98-93 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Brooklyn still hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record this season and has been held to below 100 points in eight of its last nine games. However, the Nets are inching closer to the .500 mark as they look to begin a three-game homestand by beating the Spurs for the second consecutive time at Barclays Center.

TV: 7:30 p.m. FSN Southwest (San Antonio), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE SPURS (13-4): Kawhi Leonard matched his career high with 26 points and Aron Baynes scored a personal-best 15 points in the win over the 76ers. Tony Parker (hip) and Tim Duncan (rest) sat out Monday’s game, but both players are expected to be available against the Nets. Danny Green was limited to five points on 1-of-9 shooting against Philadelphia after tallying a team-high 18 in the victory over the Boston Celtics on Nov. 30.

ABOUT THE NETS (7-9): Joe Johnson scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half and added eight rebounds and six assists in the win over the Knicks. Brook Lopez collected a team-high 23 points on Tuesday and has finished in double figures in five of his last six games. Kevin Garnett moved into sole possession of sixth place on the NBA all-time games played list (1,392) and needs one more steal to become the 16th player in league history to record 1,800.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Spurs have won 21 of the last 23 meetings with the Nets.

2. San Antonio hasn’t lost to an Eastern Conference foe since Feb. 10, 2014.

3. The Nets are 2-5 overall versus Western Conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, Nets 89