Preview: Spurs at Nets

The San Antonio Spurs are busy setting franchise records with their play at home, but their record on the road isn’t too shabby, either. The Spurs will try to improve to 11-6 away from home and post their eighth straight win overall when they open a two-game trip Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, who fired coach Lionel Hollins on Sunday.

San Antonio matched the best 38-game start in franchise history and improved their franchise-best home start to 22-0 by sweating out a 100-99 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday. The Spurs’ previous four wins had come by an average of 25.3 points, and the team believes the down-to-the-wire contest will only help them improve going forward. The Nets have not gone down-to-the-wire in a win of late and fell 103-89 at Detroit on Saturday to suffer their fourth straight loss, leading to the dismissal of Hollins and the reassignment of general manager Billy King. Assistant Tony Brown will take over as Brooklyn’s interim coach.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE SPURS (32-6): San Antonio’s average margin of victory of 13.9 points is tops in the league and the team nearly squandered a double-digit fourth-quarter advantage on Friday before locking down and executing. “It’s always good to be in close games, to try to learn how to execute and focus on the things you know you need to be better at during the year,” LaMarcus Aldridge told reporters. “I thought guys competed (Friday). I thought we made plays when we had to. They made some tough shots down the stretch, but I thought our guys stuck with it.” Aldridge did his part with 16 points and nine rebounds in the win after sitting out the previous game to rest.

ABOUT THE NETS (10-27): Brooklyn lost its starting point guard for the rest of the season when Jarrett Jack, who averaged 7.4 assists, suffered a knee injury in a win at Boston on Jan. 2. Shane Larkin is getting the first crack in the starting lineup at point but has averaged three assists while guiding the team to 83.5 points in the last four contests. Donald Sloan has seen an increase in minutes off the bench backing up Larkin and made his case to be the main distributor with season highs of 15 points and 10 assists in 24 minutes on Saturday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets G Bojan Bogdanovic is 0-of-11 from the field in the last two contests and is shooting 23.9 percent in five games this month.

2. Spurs G Tony Parker (hip) returned from a two-game absence on Friday and delivered 16 points and eight assists in 32 minutes.

3. San Antonio blasted Brooklyn 102-75 at home on Oct. 30.

PREDICTION: Spurs 112, Nets 91