Teletovic leads Nets to OT victory over Spurs

NEW YORK -- One night after he scored just two uneventful points at Madison Square Garden against the cross-river rival New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets forward Mirza Teletovic was looking for a bounce-back game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

“San Antonio plays the European style of basketball,” said Teletovic, who scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds, leading the Nets to a 95-93 overtime victory over the Spurs, snapping the defending NBA champions’ eight-game win streak.

“That style gave me a lot of room to shoot.”

Teletovic connected on 9 of 13 from the floor and 5 of 7 from 3-point range, getting the start at forward for the resting Kevin Garnett.

“I felt comfortable from the start of the game,” he said. “I think it started yesterday. We all had a different approach. Everyone just had fun.”

The Nets, who defeated a team with a record above .500 for the first time all season, also received 17 points and nine assists from guard Deron Williams and 16 points and 15 rebounds from center Brook Lopez.

It marked the first time all season that the Nets had two players with double figures in points and rebounds.

Guard Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points for the Nets (8-9), who won their second straight in as many nights after defeating the Knicks on Tuesday night.

“We’re getting better as a team,” Bogdanovic said. “We’re much better than we were the first 10 games of the season. We’re sharing the ball much more. There’s a reason why we’re getting better shots. They’re the defending champs, so this was a very big win for us.”

Nets head coach Lionel Hollins noticed the change in the second-year forward from Bosnia.

“With Mirza, you don’t know when he’s going to be good,” Hollins said. “You don’t know when he’s going to shoot or when he’s going to drive. You never know what he’s going to do, but wow, tonight he was good. He had a special night. He came back tonight and was something special.”

Hollins also liked the fortitude his team showed despite blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime.

“We showed a lot of mental toughness,” Hollins said. “We battled and hung on after playing last night, while they watched our game on TV. We could have easily folded when they came back. We were pulling for one another, pulling together. I‘m proud of our guys. We did make the plays to win the game.”

The Nets used a 20-2 run in the third quarter to take control of the game, with Bogdanovic scoring 10 and Teletovic six during the run.

The Spurs were led by guard Danny Green, who scored 20 points. He hit a clutch 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime and cap a frantic comeback from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Forward Tim Duncan had 14 points but a miserable night shooting, connecting on 5 of 18 from the floor. Duncan also grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.

“I thought our second group saved us tonight,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “They gave us some energy and allowed us to get back into the game. I think the Nets just wanted it more than our starters did. I think Brooklyn can be a hell of a team. They’re aggressive and shared the ball. As the year goes on, Brooklyn is going to be a monster.”

Guard Manu Ginobili added 15 points for the Spurs.

The teams traded the lead six times each during the first half, with the Spurs up 42-40 at halftime. The Nets led 68-58 after three quarters, with the Spurs utilizing their bench at that point.

Brooklyn pushed the lead to 15, but San Antonio used a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter to close to 82-77 with 2:57 remaining.

Ginobili’s 3-pointer brought the Spurs to within 84-83 with 2:03 remaining, but they could never get over the hump and take the lead.

NOTES: Taking a page from coaching counterpart Gregg Popovich, Nets coach Lionel Hollins rested forward Kevin Garnett. The 38-year-old Garnett had played in three straight games and needed a day of rest. “I‘m trying to find ways to keep him on the court,” Hollins said of the 19-year NBA veteran. “He’s the only guy I think about getting rest. I try not to use Kevin into the 30s (minutes). I would like to keep it in the 24-to-25 minute range. It’s also about how long I keep him on the court for one stretch.” Hollins believed that Garnett playing nine straight minutes in the win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night was not beneficial. ... Hollins agreed that the Nets are enduring some growing pains. “I‘m different and new,” Hollins said. “I‘m trying to learn them and they’re trying to learn me. It was one thing in training camp, but now it’s hard to make adjustments in the regular season.” Hollins said he would have not taken a lot of things for granted with a veteran team. “If I could do that again, I’d work with them from square one.”