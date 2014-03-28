Preview: Spurs at Nuggets

The San Antonio Spurs look to complete a back-to-back sweep of Denver and stretch their winning streak to 16 games when they visit the Nuggets on Friday. San Antonio recorded a 108-103 home victory over Denver on Wednesday to move two victories shy of matching the best winning streak in franchise history – set in the 1995-96 campaign. The stellar stretch has helped the Spurs increase their Western Conference lead to three games over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Denver is playing out the string of a disappointing campaign just one season after going 57-25 and being one of the NBA’s more exciting clubs. The Nuggets are two losses away from snapping a string of 10 consecutive winning seasons. San Antonio is looking to post a season sweep over Denver for the first time since winning all four meetings during the 2001-02 season. The Spurs are an impressive 27-8 on the road, easily the top mark in the NBA.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE SPURS (55-16): Guard Danny Green left Wednesday’s game due to foot pain and an MRI exam didn’t discover any significant damage. Green is listed as questionable for the rematch and will test the injured right foot in a morning shootaround in Denver. Coach Gregg Popovich was highly concerned after Wednesday’s game – “All of a sudden he couldn’t walk. The bottom of the foot, there is something,” the coach said – and will likely take a cautious approach. Green made five 3-pointers and had 16 points prior to leaving the contest.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (32-40): Denver has been eliminated from the postseason race and has experienced occasional turmoil during Brian Shaw’s first season as coach. The Nuggets were above .500 as recently as Feb. 5 before losing 11 of 12 games and sliding out of contention. Denver has played well at home recently with five straight victories, its second-best stretch of consecutive home wins this season. The Nuggets received 25 points from guard Aaron Brooks and 24 from power forward Kenneth Faried in Wednesday’s game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs also defeated the Nuggets 102-94 in Denver on Nov. 5.

2. San Antonio PF Tim Duncan had 29 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in Wednesday’s victory.

3. Denver F Wilson Chandler (groin) will likely miss his fourth consecutive game while the status of C Timofey Mozgov (illness) will be determined Friday.

PREDICTION: Spurs 102, Nuggets 99