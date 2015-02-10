Spurs rally past Pacers for Pop’s 1,000th win

INDIANAPOLIS -- In a milestone victory for coach Gregg Popovich, the reigning NBA champion San Antonio Spurs proved once again Monday night why they are among the league’s elite franchises.

Trailing the Indiana Pacers 79-65 with 12 minutes remaining in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the poised Spurs finished the game on a 13-2 run during the final 4:50, rallying for a 95-93 victory.

Popovich came home to register his 1,000th NBA victory, thanks to guard Marco Belinelli’s jumper from the left baseline with 2.1 seconds remaining.

Belinelli’s shot capped a furious fourth-quarter rally that gave Popovich -- who was born in East Chicago, Ind., and attended high school in Merrillville, Ind. -- victory No. 1,000, joining eight others who achieved that lofty status.

Popovich downplayed the significance of No. 1,000.

”I don’t do too much celebrating,“ Popovich said. ”I have been here a long time, and I have had good players. Getting the players is difficult, but I have been fortunate to have good ones, and the time is the most important element.

“You have got to be around for a while. It is more of a tribute to them than any coaches.”

Having called a timeout with 21.4 seconds remaining, Popovich liked the result of what was said in the huddle.

“The guy that was supposed to get the ball got the ball,” Popovich said. “Belinelli got it, they took away the three, and he made a pump fake and got the two instead. It was a great game. It was a playoff sort of game.”

After being outscored 34-18 in the third quarter, San Antonio (33-19) outscored the Pacers 30-14 during the final period.

The Spurs, now 28-6 against the Pacers under Popovich, pulled even at 91 on two free throws by guard Tony Parker with 3:13 remaining, capping a 9-0 run.

“I am happy for Pop,” Parker said. “I feel lucky to have been with him for a lot of those wins. We have had a lot of fun.”

Indiana coach Frank Vogel hugged Popovich after the game and credited San Antonio’s reserves for bringing the visitors back after the Pacers took control.

“We had some unfortunate plays the last few minutes that went their way,” Vogel said after his team’s three-game winning streak was snapped.

Indiana took its final lead -- 93-91 -- on guard Rodney Stuckey’s field goal with 2:33 to play. An offensive rebound basket by forward Aron Baynes with 56.7 seconds to go pulled San Antonio even at 93, and then Belinelli won it.

Indiana guard George Hill missed a 3-point attempt from in front of the basket as time expired.

The Pacers made only six of 22 fourth-quarter field goal attempts, shooting 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Parker led the Spurs with 19 points, forward Tim Duncan added 15 and Belinelli finished with 12.

Stuckey led Indiana (20-33) with 18 points, and forward C.J. Miles had 13. Forward David West had 10 points and a season-high 18 rebounds.

“We had a couple of good looks at the end, and we didn’t get them to fall,” West said. “We just weren’t sound enough down the stretch and gave them too many extra possessions. They made shots, and we didn‘t.”

San Antonio played without veteran guard Manu Ginobili, who was rested by Popovich.

An 8-0 Indiana run that included a Stuckey 3-pointer broke a 59-59 tie and pushed the Pacers into a 67-59 lead with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter. A Solomon Hill field goal with 1:26 to go extended Indiana’s advantage to 76-63, and it became 79-65 after three periods when guard C.J. Watson made a 3-pointer in the quarter’s closing seconds.

NOTES: The Spurs lost Sunday night at Toronto, but they are 8-3 in their past 11 games. ... San Antonio F Tim Duncan is one of 13 NBA players averaging at least 10 rebounds a game. ... The Spurs entered ranked fifth in points allowed at 97 per game, while the Pacers were seventh at 97.3 ... San Antonio ranked sixth in 3-point field goal percentage at 36.7 percent. ... The Spurs were fifth in assists per game at 24.4. ... San Antonio won for the 14th time in the past 15 meetings with the Pacers, including a 106-100 victory on Nov. 26 ... Indiana last beat San Antonio in Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 1, 2007. ... The Pacers were without F/C Lavoy Allen (sore right knee) and G/F Paul George (broken right leg).