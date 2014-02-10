Preview: Spurs at Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have won four of their last six games but still went ahead and fired coach Maurice Cheeks on Sunday and assistant coach John Loyer is expected to lead the team into Monday’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs. Cheeks was 21-29 in his first season in Detroit and the 50-game stint is the fifth-shortest for an NBA coach in the last quarter-century. The Pistons are ninth in the Eastern Conference, a half-game behind Charlotte for the final playoff spot.

Detroit received big efforts from point guard Brandon Jennings (season-high 35 points to go with 12 assists) and forward Josh Smith (30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists) in Cheeks’ final game, a 126-109 win over Denver. San Antonio has won four of its last five games and is 3-1 to start the nine-game rodeo road trip. The Spurs may not know until close to game time whether point guard Tony Parker (back) will be available. Parker missed a game last week with back issues and then sat out the final quarter of Saturday’s 104-100 victory over Charlotte.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE SPURS (37-14): San Antonio has been decimated by injuries, and one of the players taking advantage of the situation is 25-year-old guard Patty Mills. With Parker ailing, Mills scored 18 of his season-best 32 points in the fourth quarter and was 10-of-13 shooting overall. “His motor is always going,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said afterward. “He doesn’t need me to do anything to get him going. He’s a competitor. He’s played on the Australian Olympic team for I don’t know how many years. He’s a competitor. He’s not impressed with the NBA. He just comes and plays.”

ABOUT THE PISTONS (21-29): Detroit has won its last two games by an average of 16.5 points and posted a season best for points in Saturday’s victory over Denver, which served to make it odd timing for Cheeks to be fired. Owner Tom Gores released a statement that contained the following comment: “Our record does not reflect our talent and we simply need a change.” Gores didn’t feel the team was making enough progress with Cheeks at the helm despite four double-digit victories over the last six games. Published reports point to the Pistons making a run at Lionel Hollins to see if the former Memphis coach is interested in the gig.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Detroit has won six of its last 10 home games against Spurs.

2. San Antonio hopes to have C Tiago Splitter (calf) and G Marco Belinelli (back) for the contest.

3. Jennings is averaging 25.1 points over his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 105, Pistons 101