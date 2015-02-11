Preview: Spurs at Pistons

With a milestone win out of the way, San Antonio aims for a solid finish before the All-Star break when it visits Detroit on Wednesday. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich became the ninth coach in NBA history to reach 1,000 wins with his team’s 95-93 triumph in Indiana on Monday, improving to 1-1 on the team’s annual “Rodeo Road Trip.” After the visit to Detroit, the rest of the nine-game stretch away from home continues after the break, and each opponent will be from the Western Conference.

The Pistons rallied from 18 points down to pick up a 105-104 win at San Antonio on Jan. 6, getting 20 points and 17 rebounds from Andre Drummond. Detroit did not need any late-game runs in a 106-78 victory — its largest margin of victory this season — at Charlotte on Tuesday to win for the fourth time in six games following a four-game slide. Greg Monroe finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way for the Pistons, who are 3-9 at home against the West.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (San Antonio), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE SPURS (33-19): Marco Belinelli had the game-winner against Indiana to continue a pretty solid stretch in his return from a groin injury at the start of the month. The veteran has reached double figures in three of his four games since the 11-game layoff while shooting 60 percent and committing just one turnover in 76 minutes. Belinelli had 12 points in 23 minutes in a starting role against Detroit last month.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (21-32): Monroe had a lengthy stretch early in the season in which he came off the bench but he again has become the team’s constant since the calendar turned to 2015. He tied a franchise record with 14 double-doubles in January and is averaging 16 points and 12 rebounds in February. Tuesday’s effort marked his 48th double-double since the 2011-12 season, tops in the Eastern Conference.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pistons PG D.J. Augustin is 41-of-43 from the foul line since taking over a starting role last month.

2. Detroit is 4-9 on the second half of back-to-backs.

3. Spurs C Matt Bonner is 1-of-11 from the floor over his last three games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 101, Pistons 99