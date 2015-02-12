Spurs continue surge with win over Pistons

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Everyone around the NBA better watch out. The defending champs are heating up heading into the All-Star break.

The San Antonio Spurs were just five games over .500 in late December but they have gotten healthy and found their rhythm lately, winning 15 of their last 20 games. They avenged a one-point home loss to Detroit last month by rolling to a 104-87 victory over the Pistons on Wednesday night at The Palace.

“Great way to finish,” said power forward Tim Duncan, the team’s lone All-Star representative. “We shot the ball a bit better, we had some good energy out there and just focused.”

Shooting guard Danny Green had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, along with eight rebounds and four assists for the Spurs (34-19). Point guard Tony Parker contributed 17 points and six assists as San Antonio improved to 2-1 in its annual nine-game Rodeo Road Trip.

They lost 87-82 to Toronto on Sunday, then edged Indiana 95-93 on Monday to give coach Gregg Popovich his 1,000th career victory.

“We wanted to be 3-for-3 but we couldn’t hit a shot (late) against Toronto,” Parker said. “We had the game, we were up three with a minute left, but we’ll take two and enjoy the break. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready when we come back because it’s going to get harder. The schedule is really tough the next five games.”

Shooting guard Manu Ginobili added 13 points and center Aron Baynes chipped in 12. Baynes was an even bigger factor on the defensive side, limiting Pistons power forward Greg Monroe to six points and six rebounds. Monroe averaged 18.2 points and 12.3 rebounds in his previous nine games.

“His strength really helped,” Popovich said. “Tiago (Splitter) guarded him for a while and did a decent job but Baynes guarded him most of the night and he was fantastic.”

San Antonio also out-rebounded Detroit, the league’s third-best rebounding team, 45-36.

“I thought we did a good job on the board,” Popovich said. “The board was a big emphasis tonight because they really beat us up on the the board the last time.”

Point guard D.J. Augustin’s 22 points and six assists led the Pistons (21-33). Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tossed in 20 points and center Andre Drummond added 10 points and nine rebounds.

“You expend a lot of energy trying to stop them on defense and by the time we got on offense, we were really tired,” Augustin said. “They’re a great team, they’re a championship team and we tip our hat to them.”

The Pistons were held to 12 points in the opening quarter, tying their lowest output in any quarter this season. Spurs guard Patty Mills hit two 3-pointers early in the second quarter to give his club a 28-16 lead. The lead fluctuated between six and 12 the rest of the quarter and San Antonio was up 48-39 at halftime despite combined 0-of-10 shooting from Duncan and small forward Kawhi Leonard.

“I didn’t have a problem with our guys tonight,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We didn’t have a lot in the tank. They only thing I was disappointed in was our rebounding.”

The Spurs doubled their lead to 18, 64-46, by opening the second half with a 16-7 run. They capped it with a 3-pointer from Ginobili and a mid-range jumper from Duncan. Ginobili added a bank shot in the closing seconds of the quarter to make it 82-63.

Caldwell-Pope’s three with seven minutes left cut the Spurs’ lead to 81-69. That was as close as the Pistons would get.

NOTES: Detroit reserve SFs Caron Butler (back spasms) and Cartier Martin (right ankle sprain) were out. ... San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich was flooded with texts and messages from former players and coaches after his 1,000th victory on Monday. “That was the best part of the whole deal,” he said. ... Detroit averaged 104.4 points on 46.8 percent shooting from the field in its first five February games. ... Pistons PF Greg Monroe has 48 20-point, 10-rebound games since the 2011-12 season, an Eastern Conference high. ... San Antonio has used 23 lineups this season, second only to the New York Knicks’ 26. ... The Spurs are 7-0 when they reach 100 points on the road. ... Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was critical of Sacramento management over its public courting of George Karl while interim coach Ty Corbin is still in charge. “Ty was a class act as a player, he’s a class act as a coach, and he’s being treated very, very poorly,” Van Gundy said.