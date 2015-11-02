FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
November 3, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kawhi Leonard, who scored a career-high 32 points in a season-opening loss at Oklahoma City, had 19 points and five rebounds. He iced the game with two free throws with 28.6 seconds left.

F LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points, including three straight baskets that helped quiet a late Celtics comeback, and adding 14 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Spurs (2-1) Sunday.

PF Tim Duncan scored seven points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists Sunday.

G Manu Ginobili scored 13 and added eight assists off the bench.

