San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 12, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Patty Mills hit two layups and a 3-pointer and handed out six assists during San Antonio’s fourth-quarter explosion that proved to be the difference. “I think it just shows how much I’ve learned during my time in San Antonio,” Mills said after finishing with modest totals -- nine points, eight assists, four steals -- that did not reflect the impact he had in the final quarter. “I’ve learned that you can’t live or die on your shot.”

F LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in the Spurs’ win at Sacramento.

F Tim Duncan contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds in the Spurs’ win at Sacramento.

