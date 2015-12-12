San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

G Patty Mills scored a season-best 22 for San Antonio (19-5), converting 9 of 11 shots.

F LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in just 27 minutes as the Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 109-87 Friday night, improving to 12-0 at home this season. Aldridge made the Western Conference all-star team as a Portland Trail Blazer the last four seasons. He averaged 21 or more points the last five years but he has scored 20 points only five times this season and averages fewer than 16. “When you are playing with a whole group of new players, it takes time to understand where your place is,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Sometimes I think he has deferred too much because he is trying to fit in. Usually, that’s the right thing to do when you enter an organization. Any of us who has a new job defers in the beginning and tries to fit. I think he’s slowly getting over that and becoming more demonstrative.”

G Tony Parker did not play Friday, coach Gregg Popovich electing to give him the night off to rest.