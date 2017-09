C Boban Marjanovic’s 13 points provided a highlight in the Spurs’ win Monday.

F Kawhi Leonard finished with 17 points Monday, including a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter after Brooklyn cut the lead to 15.

F LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 11 rebounds to help the Spurs match their best start in team history with a 106-79 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday,