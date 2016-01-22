San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

C Boban Marjanovic had his first career double-double in the Spurs’ 117-89 victory over the Suns on Thursday. Marjanovic, who is 7-foot-3, had 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds. “I try to be help the team the best I can,” said Marjanovic, the MVP of the Serbian Super League the last three seasons. “Just play good defense. This is the key. When the offense comes, it comes.”

G Ray McCallum had 11 points while starting at the point in place of Tony Parker, who was held out after aggravating a hip injury in the third quarter of a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

F Kawhi Leonard celebrated his selection as an All-Star starter with 21 points in the Spurs’ win at Phoenix on Thursday. Leonard, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, joins G George Gervin, F Larry Kenon, G Alvin Robertson, C David Robinson and F Tim Duncan as San Antonio’s all-time All-Star starters.

C Tim Duncan (rest) did not play Thursday. “I just decided to rest him,” coach Gregg Popovich said of Duncan, who turns 40 on April 25.

G Tony Parker (right hip) did not play Thursday. Parker left Sunday’s 112-83 victory over Dallas with hip soreness with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter. Parker had missed two previous games because of hip soreness.