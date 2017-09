F Kawhi Leonard, the Spurs’ leading scorer at 20.2 points per game, was a late scratch Thursday due to left calf tightness.

PF Tim Duncan managed just two points on 1-for-6 shooting in the Spurs’ loss to the Clippers on Thursday. Duncan didn’t score in the second half in only six minutes. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich didn’t bother to play Duncan in the fourth quarter. Duncan left the locker room without speaking to reporters.