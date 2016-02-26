FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
February 26, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kyle Anderson scored 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting against Sacramento, and he added eight assists. The second-year player out of UCLA has made 18 of 32 shots from the field since the All-Star break and has scored 38 points in four games, three of them San Antonio victories. “He really has a good sense of the game,” coach Greg Popovich said.

F Kawhi Leonard returned from a two-game absence caused by a strained calf and scored 18 points Wednesday. “It didn’t feel good at all,” Leonard said of his rhythm. “My teammates did a great down of driving and kicking the ball out to get me some open shots. The rhythm will come.”

C Tim Duncan, who played only 12 minutes Wednesday at Sacramento, did not score. He finished 0-for-2 from the floor and grabbed two rebounds.

G Tony Parker led a balanced effort with 23 points, and the Spurs won at Sacramento on Wednesday. Parker made 11 of 17 shots from the field and added six assists.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
