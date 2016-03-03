San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

G Danny Green didn’t score at all, missing all three of his shots, even though four of the five starters for San Antonio on Wednesday scored in double figures. It was the third time this season -- and second game in the past week -- that Green went scoreless.

F Kawhi Leonard poured in 27 points as the San Antonio Spurs shrugged off a ragged first half and ran away from the Detroit Pistons 97-81 on Wednesday, winning their sixth straight game and remaining unbeaten at home this season.

F LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 points and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds for the Spurs as four of their starters scored in double figures. “In the second half we were more active defensively,” Aldridge said. “We were able to keep guys in front of us and we competed harder.”

G Manu Ginobili has been cleared to return to practice after undergoing testicular surgery Feb. 4 from an injury suffered the night before against New Orleans. He went through shoot-around with the Spurs on Wednesday, but the team will hold him out of game action until at least next week.