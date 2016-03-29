FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
March 29, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Kawhi Leonard will miss his third straight game Monday night because of a right quadriceps contusion.

F Kawhi Leonard again sat out Monday’s game with a right quad contusion, and Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker were all rested and didn’t make the trip to Memphis.

F Tim Duncan as well as G Manu Ginobili and G Tony Parker were all rested Monday and didn’t make the trip to Memphis. “It’s all based on the schedule and how many minutes they’ve played,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “Three in four nights; back-to-backs -- it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We don’t pick games out.”

G Manu Ginobili as well as F Tim Duncan and G Tony Parker were all rested Monday and didn’t make the trip to Memphis.

G Tony Parker as well as F Tim Duncan and G Manu Ginobili were all rested Moday and didn’t make the trip to Memphis.

